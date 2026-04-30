Ken Sterling on That’s Right with Chris Voss, Aired on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates

AI, Tech, and Media Attorney Dealmaker Applies Trust, Influence, and Timing to Navigate High-Stakes Negotiations Across Media and Business

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Sterling, principal at Sterling Media Law and partner at the prominent talent agency BigAgency, guest stars on That’s Right with Chris Voss, airing on ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX affiliates across the country. Filmed in Beverly Hills, California, by an Emmy Award-winning production team, this episode's conversation explores how trust, influence, leverage, and timing can flip the script in high-stakes negotiations.

Ken’s approach is grounded in a tough upbringing on the streets of New York. His early life, characterized by instability, periods of homelessness, and exposure to high-risk environments, demanded quick adaptation and keen insight into human behavior. These instincts, honed under pressure, eventually formed the basis of his professional methodology.

Later in life, Ken built on his real-world experience with formal training in business and law, including an MBA from Babson College and a law degree from USC Gould School of Law, to develop a hybrid negotiation model that blends instinct with structure. His decision-making framework is centered on execution: what he calls being a “deal maker, not a deal breaker.” Ken also teaches at the USC Gould School of Law, and his book "TILT the Room" is scheduled for release in 2027.

Today, his work lies at the intersection of AI, media, technology, and entertainment. Through his law firm and talent representation service, he advises global brands, public figures, and high-achieving individuals, steering negotiations where financial stakes, reputation, and long-term strategy are deeply interconnected.

Regardless of the type of clients, Ken explained, “The biggest challenge is helping people get out of their own way.”

In practice, this challenge manifests when clients become emotionally attached to fixed positions. Sometimes, individuals become so fixated on a specific outcome in a negotiation that they lose sight of the original objective. At this stage, their negotiation style shifts from problem-solving to preserving what they have, reducing the likelihood of reaching a successful resolution.

Ken’s methodology aims to overcome the emotions that hold people back. At the heart of his framework—outlined in his upcoming book, "Tilt the Room"—are four interconnected pillars: trust, influence, leverage, and timing. Together, these elements establish the conditions necessary to steer individuals away from rigid positions and toward common objectives.

Chris Voss emphasized the significance of this structure, noting that effective influence depends on creating clarity for both oneself and the other party.

At the heart of Ken’s methodology is a focus on relationship-building. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ken realized the quarantine had led to widespread uncertainty and isolation among his friends and clients. Instead of doing business as usual, Ken shifted his focus from transactions to building connections, reaching out to clients, colleagues, and family members without any immediate agenda.

As he recalls, “There was no ask… it was just genuine. ‘I’m here for you. How can I help?’”

This approach highlighted a meaningful understanding of his approach: trust is developed through consistent actions over time. When individuals feel supported beyond mere transactions, reaching alignment becomes significantly easier, especially as the stakes increase.

A clear example of this principle emerged during an early negotiation for a potential acquisition. When the discussion stalled over the company's valuation, Ken reframed the conversation by noting that the opposing party’s real concern was not the price but the risk they sought to mitigate.

By accurately identifying the other client’s concern, he created a moment of understanding between them that palpably changed the feeling in the room, allowing both parties to move forward.

At its core, Ken’s work is based on a simple yet profound principle: success comes from understanding people. It doesn’t matter whether you’re providing guidance on complex contract transactions or supporting individual decision-making in a business. You should look beyond stated positions, identify what truly matters to the people, and establish the conditions necessary for resolution.

That’s Right with Chris Voss features top experts and innovators who share practical strategies and insights to help individuals and businesses overcome complex challenges and achieve meaningful results.

About Ken Sterling and Sterling Media Law:

Media Contact:

Mikka Vapor 310-929-6600 mikka@sterlingmedialaw.com

1801 Century Park East, 24th Floor

Century City, CA 90067

Ken Sterling: Mastering Influence and Trust for High-Stakes Success

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