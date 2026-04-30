A/K Team Up With Beverley Knight for Feel-Good Anthem ‘Through You’

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Norwegian DJ duo A/K (Henning Astrup & Joakim Kaspersen) are starting 2026 in style with their latest single, ‘ Through You ’, featuring UK disco and soul icon Beverley Knight. With 25 years of experience together in Norway’s club scene, the pair have spent the last few years refining their sound with Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Sacha Skarbek in London, and their new release is a testament to their evolving artistry.‘Through You’ fuses A/K’s signature blend of funky house and disco house with Beverley Knight’s timeless vocals, creating a track that’s both uplifting and irresistibly danceable. The song’s lyrics and melodies were crafted in collaboration with Maegan Cottone, before Beverley’s charismatic performance brought the track to life. The result is a record that feels immediate, relatable, and perfectly designed to move a crowd.From the crisp, dynamic production to the infectious grooves, every element of ‘Through You’ showcases A/K’s deep understanding of dance music. Beverley Knight’s vocal delivery adds warmth and soul to the track, elevating it into a funky house anthem primed for club floors, festival stages, and summer playlists alike.As Europe’s DJs gear up for the summer season, ‘Through You’ is already shaping up to be a standout track. With its playful energy and upbeat rhythm, it’s a song that invites listeners to move, sing along, and lose themselves in the groove. It’s the kind of release that not only gets people moving but also lingers in the memory long after the music stops.With ‘Through You’ A/K continue to put Norway’s dance music scene on the map, proving their mastery of funky house and their ability to collaborate with some of the genre’s most iconic voices.

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