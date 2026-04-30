Influential Women Features JeriAnn May, A Legacy of Tech Innovation, Global Partnerships, and Purpose-Driven Leadership

PLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veteran Technology Executive and UC Berkeley Graduate Builds Global Partnerships, Mentors Future Leaders, and Advances Women-in-TechPleasanton, California — JeriAnn May is a highly accomplished product marketing and product management professional with a long track record of leadership and innovation in the high-tech and software industries. A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, where she studied mathematics, JeriAnn began her career with a strong analytical foundation and later transitioned into marketing. Over the decades, she has built a distinguished track record of leadership, innovation, and strategic growth, including senior roles up to Director of Product Marketing at Wind River.Throughout her career, JeriAnn has led the launch of innovative products, developed global partnerships with major technology companies such as Intel, NXP(Motorola), IBM, and ARM, and applied data-driven insights to optimize marketing programs and drive business performance. She is widely recognized for her ability to bridge analytical rigor with creative strategy, resulting in high-impact initiatives that strengthen organizations and empower cross-functional teams.A lifelong learner, JeriAnn has continued to expand her expertise through digital marketing certifications and ongoing exploration of artificial intelligence applications in marketing. Her adaptability and curiosity have allowed her to remain at the forefront of industry transformation, particularly as technology and customer engagement models continue to evolve.Beyond her professional accomplishments, JeriAnn is deeply committed to community service and mentorship. She serves as a student-athlete mentor with the Cameron Institute at UC Berkeley, supporting young athletes as they navigate academic and personal development. She also actively participates in canine comfort and reading support initiatives through the Valley Humane Society in Pleasanton, where she volunteers alongside her Golden Retriever, Shasta. Together, they visit schools and libraries to encourage literacy and provide emotional support through animal-assisted engagement. These experiences are particularly impactful when working with shy residents at Sunflower Hill, a facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, during community doggy afternoon events.Her community involvement extends to local PTAs, women-in-technology initiatives, and breast cancer awareness programs. Among her most meaningful contributions has been her leadership in volunteer-driven fundraising efforts that have collectively raised over $1 million for nonprofit organizations. These initiatives reflect her belief in the power of collective action and long-term community investment.JeriAnn attributes much of her success to strong mentorship, collaborative teamwork, and a commitment to creating meaningful impact. Early in her career, she worked under Tony Barbagallo, Vice President of Marketing at Microtec Research, where she learned the importance of building cohesive teams and fostering professional growth. She also credits her experience with a breast cancer awareness nonprofit, where she helped lead a major volunteer-driven walk, as a defining moment that reinforced the importance of purpose-driven leadership and community engagement.When advising young women entering the technology and marketing fields, JeriAnn encourages them to identify their strengths early, explore the diverse range of roles within the industry, and understand how opportunities may differ across companies of varying sizes and structures. She emphasizes listening, seeking mentorship, and intentionally choosing environments that support growth, contribution, and long-term success.Professionally, JeriAnn brings extensive experience in marketing and product management, most recently at Wind River, where she had previously worked and focused on building strategic partnerships with leading technology companies. One of her most notable achievements was developing a Center of Excellence partnership program from the ground up, which ultimately expanded to include six key collaborations with major industry leaders such as NXP(Motorola), IntelIBM, and ARMOutside of her career, JeriAnn enjoys football, animals, and spending time with her family. She is especially proud to serve as a role model for her daughter and for young women aspiring to build careers in technology, product marketing, and business leadership.Learn More about JeriAnn May:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/JeriAnn-May Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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