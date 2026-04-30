Photo of people supporting the Metropolitan Beer Trail Heading to one of the 14 dog-friendly stops on the Metropolitan Beer Trail This is a map of the 14 locations on DC's Metropolitan Beer Trail

WASHINGTON, DC’S METROPOLITAN BEER TRAIL PASSPORT GOES LIVE MAY 1, 2026

The Metropolitan Beer Trail is about more than great beer—it’s about community and supporting small businesses. We’re thrilled to mark five years of the Trail with new locations and experiences.” — Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President & CEO

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Metropolitan Beer Trail is back for its fifth year, inviting beer lovers and adventurers to explore some of the best breweries and bars across Northeast DC. Launching May 1, the 2026 Metropolitan Beer Trail features 14 unique stops along the Metropolitan Branch Trail, including three new locations, along with exciting new prizes for participants.The Metropolitan Beer Trail connects breweries and bars adjacent to the Metropolitan Branch Trail through a free digital passport available at www.drinkmbt.com . Once downloaded to a mobile device, participants can use their passport to check in at each establishment to earn 100 points per visit. Points accrue in each passholder’s account and can be redeemed for exclusive Metropolitan Beer Trail merchandise at the following milestones:• 500 points – Metropolitan Beer Trail magnet• 1,500 points – Metropolitan Beer Trail baseball cap• 3,500 points – 2026 commemorative t-shirtIn addition, participants can compete to become the Metropolitan Beer Trail MVP, awarded to the top point-earner of the season, who will receive $500 in gift cards. With the opportunity to revisit all participating locations and check in multiple times throughout the 2026 Metropolitan Beer Trail Season (May 1– December 31), passport holders can complete the Trail at their own pace, earn points with each check in, and redeem points for prizes.“The Metropolitan Beer Trail is about more than great beer—it’s about building community and supporting the small businesses that make NoMa and its surrounding neighborhoods so dynamic,” said Maura Brophy, President of the NoMa Business Improvement District. “We’re thrilled to mark five years of the Trail with new locations and new experiences that invite people to get out, explore, and connect.”The following three establishments are joining the Trail in 2026 -- Bub and Pop’s, Right Proper Brewing Company (Eckington), and Right Proper Kitchen in Brookland – bringing the total number of participating locations to 14. The full lineup of the 14 participating Metropolitan Beer Trail stops included in the 2026 passport is:• metrobar• Andy’s Pizza & Beer Garden• Bub and Pop’s• City-State Public House• Crooked Run Fermentation DC• Dew Drop Inn• Highbinder Bar at Alamo Drafthouse• Lost Generation Brewing Company• Nice & Easy• Red Bear Brewing Co.• Right Proper Brewing Company (Eckington)• Right Proper Brewing Company (Brookland)• Right Proper Kitchen• Wunder GartenThe 2026 Metropolitan Beer Trail is supported by Lime, the official micromobiity partner of the NoMa BID. For more details on the Metropolitan Beer Trail and to sign up for the FREE passport, visit www.drinkmbt.com . Follow @noma.bid on Instagram and on noma.bid.dc on Tik Tok using #MetropolitanBeerTrail or #drinkmbt.

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