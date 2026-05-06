AMR Rentals Ski & Board Expands Its Breckenridge Lineup with Black Crow and Dynastar Skis

AMR Rentals Ski & Board in Breckenridge, CO adds Black Crow and Dynastar skis, giving customers two trusted performance brands at its mountain-side rental shop.

AMR Rental Ski & Board (NASDAQ:AMR)

Adding Black Crow and Dynastar to our shop means our customers can get into genuinely high-performance skis right here in Breckenridge, equipment that matches the mountain.” — Dave Stillman, Owner of AMR Ski & Board Shop

BRECKENRIDGE, CO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMR Rentals Ski & Board has announced the addition of Black Crow and Dynastar to its Breckenridge ski lineup, bringing two performance-focused ski brands to its mountain-side shop at 400 North Park Avenue.

Both Black Crow and Dynastar carry strong reputations within the ski industry. Black Crow has earned a loyal following for skis built to handle varied terrain with precision and versatility. Dynastar, with its long-standing presence in competitive and freeride skiing, brings a depth of engineering and on-snow performance that resonates with skiers who take their time on the mountain seriously.

Together, the two additions meaningfully broaden the range of ski & snowboard gear in Breckenridge, CO that AMR Rentals Ski & Board can put in front of its customers.

The expansion reflects the shop’s ongoing focus on stocking equipment that keeps pace with what serious skiers are looking for. Visitors to Breckenridge arrive with a wide range of skill levels and preferences, and having access to high-performance brands on-site, rather than online or at a big-box retailer, gives those skiers a meaningful advantage when it comes to getting the right equipment for the day.

A Message From the Owner

“Adding Black Crow and Dynastar to our shop means our customers can get into genuinely high-performance skis right here in Breckenridge, equipment that matches the mountain,” said Dave Stillman, Owner of AMR Ski & Board Shop.

About AMR Rentals Ski & Board

AMR Rentals Ski & Board is a ski and snowboard rental and service shop located at 400 North Park Avenue Ste 9A Breckenridge, CO 80424. The shop serves visitors and locals throughout the Breckenridge area, offering ski & snowboard gear in Breckenridge, CO along with rentals, equipment service, and knowledgeable staff support. For more information, visit www.amrskishop.com.

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