Concierge Auctions: Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas™ Villa 7 to Auction Live in London

Directly Beachfront on the Sea of Cortez at Costa Palmas Four Seasons Residential Services with Lock-and-Leave Rental Program Jon Brent Design Interiors Blending Coastal Elegance and Mexico City Flair Six Bedrooms with Five Baths and Two Powder Rooms Robert Trent Jones II Golf, Private Marina, and Beach & Yacht Club Membership

On the Sea of Cortez within Baja California Sur, Mexico's celebrated resort community featuring the Four Seasons, Aman, and Casa Blake, bidding opens 19 May

After selling branded residences for well over a decade, we know that the international appeal of these luxury properties isn’t just about location, but the promise of a world-class lifestyle...” — Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four Seasons Villa 7, an unrivaled residence on Baja’s East Cape near Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico, will sell at auction via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Michael Radovan of Costa Palmas. Listed for $19.95 million, bidding opens 19 May via the firm’s online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, and culminates live in London on 27 May at The Connaught in Mayfair as part of the firm’s May 2026 London Global Sale. Starting bids are expected between $7 million and $12 million.

Held over the course of two days, the firm’s London Global Sale features a curated selection of properties from across Europe, North America, and South America to global buyers.

“Our London Global Sale has become both a consistent and powerful platform for connecting engaged buyers with premier properties like this stunning Four Seasons residence within desirable Costas Palmas,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. “After selling branded residences for well over a decade, we know that the international appeal of these luxury properties isn’t just about location, but the promise of a world-class lifestyle, which we make possible in a matter of weeks.”

Situated along the tranquil shores of the Sea of Cortez within the celebrated 1,500-acre Costa Palmas—a resort community featuring Four Seasons, Aman, and Casa Blake—Four Seasons Villa 7 represents the pinnacle of contemporary coastal living. Conceived by Jon Brent Design and infused with a touch of Mexico City sophistication, the residence artfully merges vintage and modern sensibilities against an unrivaled oceanfront backdrop. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls dissolve the boundary between interior and exterior, drawing the sea into every living space, while a resort-caliber infinity pool anchors the lush, beachfront grounds.

The residence’s interiors are defined by a coastal palette of blues and soothing neutrals. Design highlights include a kitchen featuring black volcanic lava tile and a dramatic backsplash, open-concept living and dining spaces, and a sculpture garden courtyard with an open-sky atrium.

Complete with a guest house, outdoor living is central to the experience, with multiple shaded terraces for alfresco dining, expansive lawn space with direct beachfront access, and lush tropical landscaping. Ownership includes coveted Costa Palmas Beach & Yacht Club membership and Four Seasons residential services, along with access to a Robert Trent Jones II championship golf course, a full-service marina accommodating yachts up to 250 feet, spa and athletic facilities, and Marina Village dining and shopping.

Costa Palmas is located approximately 45 minutes from Los Cabos International Airport and within reach of Cabo San Lucas and San José del Cabo. The surrounding East Cape offers a rare blend of elemental wilderness and refined luxury, from world-class sport fishing and championship kitesurfing to nearby Cabo Pulmo National Park, home to one of North America’s oldest living coral reefs.

Images may be viewed here, with credit to Forta Luxury.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.