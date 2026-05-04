L-Charge Appoints Angela Strand to Board of Directors to Support Next Phase of Growth

L-Charge, a provider of off-grid EV charging and site power solutions, today announced the appointment of Angela Strand to its Board of Directors.

L-Charge’s approach to delivering flexible, distributed energy solutions is well aligned with what the market needs, and I look forward to supporting the company’s next phase of growth.” — Angela Strand

REDWOOD CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- L-Charge, a provider of off-grid EV charging and site power solutions for fleets and energy-constrained sites, today announced the appointment of Angela Strand to its Board of Directors.

Strand is a Board Chair and Independent Director with more than 25 years of experience supporting companies through critical inflection points, including growth scaling, leadership transition, and complex capital environments. She brings deep expertise in governance, capital strategy, and operational execution across electrification, energy infrastructure, and mobility.

She currently serves as Board Chair of Gateway Fleets, a Partners Group portfolio company. Her prior board and leadership roles include Executive Chair and Interim CEO of Lordstown Motors, Board Chair of SEA Electric, and Independent Director of Nuvve Holding Corp., with experience spanning post-SPAC transitions, public company governance, capital markets, and strategic restructuring. Her background in guiding organizations at critical inflection points will support L-Charge as it scales deployment of its off-grid EV Charging and site power offerings.

“Angela has a strong track record of helping companies navigate critical growth stages,” said Stephen Kelley, CEO of L-Charge. “As we scale L-Charge, her experience and insight will be invaluable to the next phase of our journey.”

L-Charge is focused on accelerating EV adoption by enabling fast, flexible deployment of charging infrastructure without waiting for utility upgrades. Its modular, off-grid solutions allow fleets, operators, and site owners to deploy charging capacity in weeks and scale as demand grows.

“I’m pleased to join the L-Charge Board at an important moment for the industry,” said Angela Strand. “Access to power - not demand - is increasingly the gating factor for electrification. L-Charge’s approach to delivering flexible, distributed energy solutions is well aligned with what the market needs, and I look forward to supporting the company’s next phase of growth.”

The appointment comes as L-Charge expands its operations across key markets, supporting customers in sectors including last-mile delivery, rideshare, transit, and commercial fleets.

About L-Charge

L-Charge delivers off-grid ultra-fast EV charging and site power to fleets, property owners, and municipalities awaiting grid connection. Powered by RNG and other clean fuels, L-Charge’s platforms provide immediate, scalable power where it’s needed most – helping fleets avoid grid delays, cut emissions, and electrify faster. In the past year alone, the company delivered over 6 million kWh to fleets across the U.S. Learn more at https://l-charge.net

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.