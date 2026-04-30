Surveil Introduces Purpose-Built Contract Center for the Next Era of Microsoft 365 Renewals

A first-to-market, data-driven approach to Microsoft 365 renewals as AI licensing, pricing, and complexity reshape enterprise decision-making.

Surveil's Contract Center for Microsoft 365 brings real usage data, modeling, and optimization into one place, so enterprises and partners can make decisions with clarity and confidence.” — Per Skanne, Chief Product Officer at Surveil

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Surveil, a certified FinOps platform for cloud cost, performance, and governance, today introduced Contract Center for Microsoft 365 , a first-to-market, data-driven capability designed to help enterprises and partners navigate a new generation of licensing complexity, pricing dynamics, and AI-driven change.The launch comes at a pivotal moment for Microsoft 365 customers. As AI-led licensing models emerge, suite structures evolve, and commercial pricing changes take effect, contract renewals are becoming one of the most financially significant and complex decisions in the enterprise technology lifecycle. Yet many organizations still enter renewal discussions without a clear, data-backed understanding of what they actually need.Contract Center is Surveil’s purpose-built response to that shift.Embedded within the Surveil platform, Contract Center transforms renewal planning into a structured, data-driven process. It automatically generates a renewal-ready Bill of Materials from live tenant data, enables scenario-based modeling of license quantities and pricing, and applies optimization recommendations before contracts are finalized. The result is a more informed, collaborative approach that replaces assumption with evidence and brings greater control to renewal outcomes.Contract Center introduces a more disciplined, data-driven approach to renewals—what Surveil defines as Renewal Intelligence.“Renewals are no longer administrative events. They are strategic financial decisions,” said Per Skanne. “As licensing models evolve and AI-driven services reshape the cost structure of Microsoft 365, organizations need a more rigorous approach to renewal planning. Contract Center brings real usage data, modeling, and optimization into one place, so enterprises and partners can make decisions with clarity and confidence.”The capability addresses a growing gap across both enterprises and the partner ecosystem. For enterprise teams, it provides a defensible view of licensing requirements based on actual usage, improving forecasting accuracy and reducing overprovisioning. For partners, it enables a scalable, repeatable approach to renewal advisory without reliance on manual analysis or specialist licensing resources.Key capabilities include:• Automated Bill of Materials: Generate a renewal-ready view of licensing based on live tenant data• Scenario Modeling: Evaluate license quantities, pricing inputs, and contract options before committing• Integrated Optimization: Identify and remove underutilized licenses prior to renewal• Collaborative Planning: Align finance, IT, and procurement teams within a shared decision frameworkContract Center extends Surveil’s FinOps approach into the renewal lifecycle, addressing a critical gap between cloud usage insight and commercial decision-making. As organizations prepare for the next phase of Microsoft 365 innovation and pricing evolution, the ability to enter renewal discussions with accurate, defensible data is becoming essential.About SurveilSurveil is a certified FinOps platform helping enterprises take control of cloud costs, performance, and governance across Microsoft, AWS, and multi-cloud environments. Purpose-built for speed, scalability, and precision, Surveil delivers AI-powered insights and automated optimization that drive smarter decisions and measurable ROI. Trusted by global enterprises, Surveil empowers FinOps, IT, and finance teams with real-time visibility, intelligent cost allocation, and actionable recommendations. The company is ISO 27001, ISO 42001, ISO 27701, and SOC 2 Type II (all 5 trust services) certified, with operations across the UK (HQ), North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit https://surveil.co/

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