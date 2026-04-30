Xeris Strengthens Leadership to Capture the Emerging Guardian Agent Opportunity

Xeris

Led by cybersecurity pioneer Shlomo Touboul, founder of Finjan, Xeris advances real-time governance for AI agents with its Super AI Agent technology.

Again in my career, I’m in a tornado storm unlike anything I’ve seen,” said Shlomo Touboul. “AI agents create a major security gap. Xeris brings governance and control to their execution” — Shlomo Touboul

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xeris is pleased to announce the appointment of Shlomo Touboul as CEO and Reffael Caspi as CTO, strengthening the company’s leadership as it takes on the challenge of shaping the emerging “ Guardian Agent ” market defined by Gartner.As AI agents become autonomous, non-deterministic, and rapidly spread across enterprise environments, a new class of security challenge is emerging, one that requires real-time governance and control during execution, not after the fact.At the core of Xeris is its patent-pending Super AI Agent, operating alongside every AI agent to monitor and control execution in real time. It understands the agent’s intent, reasoning, and underlying logic, while detecting evolution such as code creation, new capabilities, and non-deterministic behavior.Shlomo Touboul, CEO of Xeris, brings decades of cybersecurity leadership since 1996, when he founded Finjan, and is credited with key inventions and patents that helped shape modern cyber security.“Again in my career, I find myself in a tornado storm unlike anything I have seen before,” said Shlomo Touboul. “AI agents are redefining how software behaves, and this creates a fundamental gap in security. Xeris has the IP to change the landscape of the emerging Guardian Agent market, bringing governance into the execution layer itself and enforcing deterministic control over non-deterministic systems. This is a massive challenge, and we are building the foundation for it.”The Xeris-Factor is the Super AI Agent itself, a unique, parallel control layer that continuously monitors and governs every AI agent’s execution. By understanding intent, reasoning, and logic, and detecting real-time evolution, including code generation and non-deterministic actions, Xeris delivers true governance where it matters most, at runtime. It equally and simultaneously secures strategic on-prem agents and customer-facing AI agents running across multiple cloud platforms, all from a unified control plane.With this leadership alignment, Xeris is accelerating its mission to define and lead the Guardian Agent market and secure the future of agentic AI.

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