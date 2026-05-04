Fintech Project Manager and Social Media Influencer Shankari Thiagarajan Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shankari Thiagarajan’s story doesn’t follow the usual script. With two master’s degrees and more than 15 years successfully leading technical and business projects at global organizations like United Airlines, T-Mobile, Deloitte, and now Astellas Pharma, you would expect a profile heavy on buzzwords. Instead, Shankari offers a refreshingly honest perspective on what it means to lead, learn, and thrive in a world that’s more connected and complicated than ever.

From her early days as a school leader in Chennai, India, to her current role as a Project Manager at Astellas Pharma, Shankari has always gravitated toward people-centric leadership. She quickly realized she was not meant for traditional, hands-on technical work. Instead, she found her natural fit guiding teams, navigating complex challenges, and helping others grow. “Leadership can’t be taught from a textbook,” Shankari explains. “You learn by doing, by facing real challenges, and by reflecting on them, sometimes years later.”

Shankari’s experience leading teams across multiple sectors, from airlines and pharma to telecom and finance, has given her a unique lens on corporate culture. She credits the United States for its strong ecosystem supporting independent women and multicultural workplaces, while acknowledging that women in management still face biases. “Confident women are sometimes seen as a threat, even today. There is progress, but more work needs to be done globally and here at home,” she notes.

Shankari brings the same candor to her observations about technology. She describes tech as a double-edged sword by making information more accessible while creating new stresses, emotional challenges, and societal shifts. She points out, “Today, work-life balance is harder than ever. Long hours in front of a screen come at the expense of health, family time, and emotional stability.” She sees younger generations as particularly vulnerable, often missing out on real-world interactions because of ever-present devices.

Despite these concerns, Shankari finds silver linings. Access to credible information has never been easier, and professional connections can flourish thanks to platforms like LinkedIn. Still, she cautions, “Completely cutting off from social media just isn’t practical anymore, especially when you’re building a career. But we do need more discipline and awareness.”

Shankari’s project leadership experience is as diverse as her personal philosophy. At T-Mobile, she navigated the unique challenges of an outcome-based project model, managing delivery and budgets with significant autonomy. At United Airlines, she helped integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence into customer-facing applications, learning alongside her clients as the technology evolved. Now at Astellas Pharma, she works on in-house HR solutions for a globally distributed team: “Every new project stretches me. I’ve worked in insurance, finance, telecom, airlines, and pharma. I used to want a stable, 15-year stint at one company, but in hindsight, variety has broadened my thinking, made me adaptable, and enriched my life.”

After years of absorbing lessons from work and life, Shankari decided to launch her own YouTube channel. The channel, which she calls “her baby,” is an unfiltered space where she shares hard-won insights and encouragement for others facing professional or personal setbacks. “The intent isn’t monetary. If my story helps even one person bounce back from a tough day, that’s a win,” she says. Her most-viewed videos tackle timely topics like seeking validation, finding happiness, and understanding the so-called ripple effect (how taking initiative can invite criticism, but also sparks meaningful change).

For Shankari, true happiness comes from within. “Validation matters in certain settings, like work. But trying to please everyone in your personal life is a losing game. You have to be the best version of yourself, not just what someone else expects.” She also highlights the importance of life’s ripple effects: “Change and progress will always prompt push back. If you’re never challenged, you’re probably not growing.”

Looking ahead, Shankari envisions a future where she leverages her expertise in even greater leadership roles, possibly at the executive level, or perhaps a pivot into education as a professor or mentor. “I’ve always loved teaching and sharing all I’ve learned, whether it’s management, life skills, or just helping people work through challenges.”

Shankari’s advice, both as an accomplished project manager and as a thoughtful creator, is simple: “Stay curious, stay open to learning, and remember that your story can help someone. Make every day count, both at work and at home.”

About Shankari Thiagarajan

Shankari Thiagarajan holds an MBA and an MS in Information Systems, with extensive experience managing global projects in technology, aviation, and pharma. With over 15 years in project and product management, she has led cross-functional teams at Fortune 500 companies and cutting-edge tech firms. Known for her warmth, candor, and lifelong dedication to learning and personal growth, Shankari continues to inspire colleagues and subscribers with her insights on leadership, technology, and the human side of the workplace.

Close Up Radio recently featured Shankari Thiagarajan, fintech project manager and social media influencer, in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday April 28th at 4pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-fintech-project-manager-and/id1785721253?i=1000764649364

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-fintech-project-manager-and-social-media-influencer-shankari-thiagarajan-332082224

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4N4BHX6cwDdIbDUskkdplM

For more information about Shankari Thiagarajan, please visit the following pages

https://www.linkedin.com/in/shankari-thiagarajan-87071a126/

https://www.youtube.com/@Shankari1112/

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