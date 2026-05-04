Seasoned Mortgage Financing Professional Lauren Suhre Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

WEST CHESTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren Suhre, a trusted mortgage financing expert serving Pennsylvania, Delaware, and New Jersey, recently marked her 40th anniversary in the mortgage industry. Over the last four decades, Suhre has witnessed seismic shifts in the housing market and technology, but her focus has remained the same: To help first-time home buyers navigate one of life’s most significant financial decisions.

Suhre’s journey began at Penn State University, where she pivoted from liberal arts to graduate in finance and marketing in 1982. With a family history in publishing and sales, Suhre was no stranger to business. However, it was a fateful meeting with a headhunter that introduced her to the world of mortgage lending; a field, at the time, unfamiliar to most new graduates.

“I was considering investment banking, but the headhunter had just secured a mortgage and suggested I look into mortgage sales. That’s how I landed at Fidelity Bond & Mortgage in 1986,” Suhre recalls.

A Career Built on Relationships and Education

Reflecting on her career’s highlights, Suhre emphasizes her passion for working with first-time home buyers. “The best part is helping first-time homeowners qualify and purchase a home. For most, it is the largest purchase they’will ever make,” she explains. Suhre’s hands-on approach demystifies the often-confusing process of mortgage financing, turning what can be an overwhelming experience into an achievable goal.

Her early career saw her develop roots in Chester County and the Philadelphia suburbs. Suhre built her business on a referral-based model, forging strong relationships with realtors, loan officers, and mortgage brokers. “It’s all about developing trust and being a reliable resource,” she says.

In 1994, Suhre co-founded Gateway Funding, growing the company from a small local operation to a national player with approximately 1,000 employees in the early 2000s. Gateway Funding was eventually sold to Finance of America in 2015, but Suhre continued to lead with a people-first mentality.

Today, Suhre serves as an Account Executive at Union Home Mortgage, supporting mortgage brokers and guiding them through complex loan scenarios and underwriting requirements. “My job now is to train, support, and answer questions for mortgage brokers, making sure their clients have the smoothest possible experience,” she explains.

Technology’s Double-Edged Sword in Mortgage Lending

Suhre has watched the industry surge through changes brought by technology, both good and bad. Technology has shortened transaction times and provided easy access to information. At the same time, it has fueled an increase in documentation requirements and regulatory hurdles, largely driven by fraud concerns. “For every advancement, there’s someone looking to exploit it. That’s why we see so many rules and detailed checks, which can be frustrating for honest buyers,” Suhre notes.

She’s also quick to point out the growing influence of institutional buyers and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) in residential real estate. “In some areas, entry-level homes are out of reach for first-time buyers. The rise of institutional investment and the shift toward rentals have pushed the average age of first-time homeownership up to nearly 40,” she says.

A Realist’s Perspective on Market Challenges

Suhre brings a practical, no-nonsense approach to today’s housing landscape. “We’re seeing limited inventory, rising rents, and prices that take your breath away, especially on the Northeast and West Coasts. The dream of homeownership is farther away for many, unless they have generational wealth or family support,” she observes.

Despite these headwinds, Suhre remains optimistic about her role. “I believe helping families establish roots through homeownership is essential for building community and generational wealth. That hasn’t changed in 40 years,” she adds.

A Life Beyond Mortgages

When she’s not assisting clients or mentoring brokers, Suhre enjoys spending time with her husband Neil, twin daughters, Galen & Taylor and son-in-law, Patrick. She is active in tennis, and yoga and has a deep love for animals. She volunteered for a decade at Bryn Mawr Rehab with her therapy dogs, Jessie and Gibbs, offering comfort and motivation to patients in recovery. “There’s nothing quite like seeing someone’s face light up when my dogs walk into the room. It’s rewarding work, and I hope to return to it and golfing when I retire,” she shares. Other volunteer positions included serving on A Mother’s Wish Board Member for 10 years to raise money for research at Philadelphia Teaching and Children’s Hospitals to find a cure for Crohn’s & Colitis as well as having served as Treasurer on the Board of Governors at a private club.

About Lauren Suhre

Lauren Suhre is a veteran mortgage financing professional with four decades of experience in residential lending, account management, and business development. Based in Pennsylvania’s Philadelphia suburbs, she currently serves as an Account Executive for Union Home Mortgage, specializing in supporting mortgage brokers throughout PA, DE, and NJ. Known for her integrity, personal approach, and commitment to education, Suhre has helped generations of families achieve the dream of homeownership.

Close Up Radio recently featured Lauren Suhre, financial services specializing in mortgages, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday April 28th at 3pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-seasoned-mortgage-financing/id1785721253?i=1000764647740

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-seasoned-mortgage-financing-professional-lauren-suhre-332082225

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1Edeuh2ZiGdIsURTXYOHKr

For more information about Lauren Suhre, please visit the following links

https://www.linkedin.com/in/lauren-suhre-43b50a/

https://www.facebook.com/lauren.suhre/

https://www.24-7pressrelease.com/press-release/531956/marquis-whos-who-honors-lauren-thomas-suhre-for-excellence-in-finance/

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