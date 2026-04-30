The Service Companies Appoints Harrison Hutchinson as SVP of Operations Central

Hutchinson brings over 20 years of award-winning leadership in luxury hotels, casino resorts, and large-scale service transformation to the TSC leadership team.

Harrison possesses the operational discipline and organizational psychology required to strengthen our Central region.” — Brian Coyne

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Service Companies (TSC) announces the appointment of Harrison Hutchinson as Senior Vice President of Operations, Central Region. Hutchinson brings over 20 years of award-winning leadership in luxury hotels, casino resorts, and large-scale service transformation to the TSC leadership team.

Hutchinson most recently served as Director of Guest Satisfaction with Hard Rock International, where he managed enterprise-level guest experience strategy during critical resort transitions. His leadership helped position his organization as number one globally in guest satisfaction within the Hard Rock brand portfolio. He also supported properties in securing top J.D. Power Awards in Guest Satisfaction rankings in 2023, 2024, and 2025.

"Harrison possesses the operational discipline and organizational psychology required to strengthen our Central region," said Brian Coyne, Chief Executive Officer of The Service Companies. "His track record of securing elite guest satisfaction rankings matches our belief that operations act as a profit center. We are building a leadership team of experts who understand that consistency and speed are the engines of property revenue. Harrison is exactly the type of mission-focused leader we need to support our partners and our teams."

Hutchinson holds a Master’s in Industrial and Organizational Psychology and is a Lean Six Sigma practitioner. His background blends operational discipline with data analytics to create scalable systems that improve performance and accountability. In his new role, he will oversee multi-property operations across the Central United States, ensuring that every TSC associate acts as a dedicated ambassador for the luxury brands they serve.

"I am proud to join the leadership team at The Service Companies and support our partners across the Central region," said Hutchinson. "My focus has always been on creating a simple guest journey through operational discipline. I look forward to working with our teams to deliver the consistent, high-quality results that our clients expect and deserve."

Hutchinson has previously held leadership roles with Davidson Hotels and Resorts, Wyndham Vacation Ownership and JRK Hotel Group. He is recognized as an expert in service recovery and analytics. His move to The Service Companies marks a significant addition to the company's managed services infrastructure as it continues to expand its footprint in the luxury and gaming markets.

About The Service Companies

The Service Companies (TSC) is the leading provider of managed services to the luxury hospitality and casino industries. With a commitment to quality and a focus on long-term partnerships, TSC provides a wide range of solutions, including turnkey housekeeping, overnight cleaning, public area cleaning, EVS and stewarding.

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