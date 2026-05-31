Pioneer Physicians Network Announces Dr. Meghan Weiner as Newest Physician Owner

Meghan Weiner, MD

Board-certified internist and lifestyle medicine physician joins Pioneer's physician ownership at Stow-Hudson Primary Care

Pioneer’s ownership model clicked for me when I saw how physician input directly influenced decisions that improved both patient care and workplace culture.” — Meghan Weiner, M.D.

HUDSON, OH, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Physicians Network, Inc. is pleased to announce that Dr. Meghan Weiner has become a physician owner of Pioneer Physicians Network, effective May 1, 2026. Dr. Weiner practices internal medicine and lifestyle medicine at Stow-Hudson Primary Care in Hudson, Ohio.

Dr. Weiner earned her Doctor of Medicine from Northeast Ohio Medical University and completed her internal medicine residency at Summa Health System. She holds dual board certifications from the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Lifestyle Medicine.

Her clinical focus centers on the six pillars of lifestyle medicine, including diet and exercise, as a comprehensive approach to chronic disease management. She also provides women's health services, including routine GYN screenings and menopause treatment.

“I am very excited to become a partner at Pioneer Physicians Network. On my first day of medical school, I was instructed to write on a note card “the patient is why I am here.” I have kept that saying with me throughout my practice and being a partner allows me to have a say in how I want to show up for not only the practice but for the patient,” said Dr. Weiner. “Pioneer’s ownership model clicked for me when I saw how physician input directly influenced decisions that improved both patient care and workplace culture. For me, having a stake in something physician-owned creates shared responsibility and pride—being part of a group that’s accountable to each other and to our patients.”

“Dr. Weiner has been a fantastic addition to Pioneer!” said Dr. Victoria DiGennaro, CEO. “Her engagement around wellness, as demonstrated by several community activities such as the popular Walk with a Doc, has been invigorating and we can’t wait to see what other initiatives she will lead.”

Pioneer Physicians Network is one of the largest independent primary care networks in Northeast Ohio. Physicians are owners with a direct stake in the decisions, the direction, and the quality of care at their practice. Dr. Weiner has been part of the Pioneer team since September 2023 and becomes the 54th physician owner in the network.

Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Weiner at Stow-Hudson Primary Care by calling (330) 688-3657.

About Pioneer Physicians Network

Pioneer Physicians Network is a physician-owned medical group dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered primary care throughout Northeast Ohio. With over 85 healthcare providers across 19 practice locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties, Pioneer Physicians Network is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

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