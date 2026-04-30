CDR Advocates for Fair 15% ELAP Mortality Rate for Honeybee Producers

Founders of Crop Disaster Recovery: David & Kimberly Lott

CDR supports honeybee producers. If your ELAP determination is impacted, seek guidance about review or appeal options.

Our focus is simple, ensure producers receive accurate and fair determinations based on current laws and regulations” — David & Kimberly Lott

LAKE PLACID, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crop Disaster Recovery (CDR) is actively advocating on behalf of honeybee producers nationwide regarding a critical issue impacting Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees, and Farm-Raised Fish (ELAP) payment determinations.

In July 2025, Congress enacted Public Law 119-21, directing the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to apply a 15% normal mortality rate when determining eligible honeybee colony losses under ELAP. However, current implementation guidance limits the use of this updated rate to 2026 and future program years, rather than applying it to eligible 2025 claims.

As outlined in CDR’s formal correspondence to USDA leadership, a letter to the secretary of AG written by CDR Co-founders David & Kim Lott, this interpretation may materially impact producers. Many honeybee operations filing or receiving determinations after enactment are still being evaluated using the prior mortality rate, resulting in reduced payment calculations and, in some cases, significant financial shortfalls.

CDR’s position is that the statutory language is clear and controlling. The law directs that the Secretary “shall utilize” the 15% mortality rate, and this requirement should apply to claims filed, pending, or determined after the law’s enactment.

“Our focus is simple, ensure producers receive accurate and fair determinations based on current law,” said CDR leadership. “We are working through appropriate administrative channels to support consistent and correct implementation.”

CDR is currently:

• Engaging with USDA and administrative leadership

• Providing supporting analysis and examples from impacted claims

• Assisting producers with navigating appeals and documentation

• Monitoring for additional guidance or clarification

Importantly, this effort is not only about individual claims but about ensuring consistency across all counties and states so that honeybee producers are treated fairly nationwide.

CDR also encourages industry awareness and engagement. Producers, associations, and stakeholders who have relationships with agricultural policymakers are encouraged to help elevate awareness of the issue to support timely clarification and resolution.

Support for Producers

CDR remains committed to supporting honeybee producers through this process. Producers who believe their ELAP determinations may be impacted are encouraged to seek guidance to understand their options, including potential review or appeal pathways.

About Crop Disaster Recovery (CDR)

Crop Disaster Recovery helps agricultural producers build accurate, defensible, and audit-ready positions within USDA programs, ensuring they receive the payments they are entitled to while maintaining full compliance.

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