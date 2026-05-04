Data Architecture and Analytics Consultant Pete Stiglich of Data Principles LLC Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pete Stiglich has a knack for digging deep. Whether it’s uncovering the roots of a puzzling database or helping businesses unravel their own complex data histories, he loves the journey. With an approach that blends the curiosity of a historian and the precision of a seasoned technologist, Stiglich and his team are helping mid- to large-size organizations cut through the noise, knit together sprawling data landscapes, and make smarter, faster decisions.

Originally contemplating a career as a history teacher, Stiglich identified a natural overlap between historical inquiry and data management. “You have to be a bit of an archaeologist in this business,” Stiglich explains. “Why is the database structured this way, what does this data mean, what were people thinking when they set it up? It’s about being inquisitive and always digging for answers.”

Solving the Modern Data Puzzle

The modern business world is awash in data stored across multiple clouds, legacy systems, and new software subscriptions, often in different technologies, formats, and structures. Data Principles specializes in connecting these dots, helping organizations tie together information scattered across relational databases, NoSQL systems, SaaS platforms, and more.

According to Stiglich, “It’s a real challenge. Our clients often have data in so many different places and formats, it’s tough to get a clear picture. We specialize in stitching data together so that business leaders can make decisions based on the whole story, not just a piece of it.”

For companies reaching $40 million or more in annual revenue, integrating information across environments quickly becomes too much for spreadsheets and manual processes. That’s when Data Principles steps in, designing tailored analytics solutions that fit the client’s real business needs.

AI, Data Quality, and the Importance of Context

As artificial intelligence surges in popularity, Stiglich is quick to remind clients that even the most sophisticated algorithms rely on the quality and context of their input. “AI is only as good as the data you feed it,” he says. “Not all data is equally governed or well-documented. Some business data has strict controls, others do not. You need to understand what the data means, how it’s connected, and how it should be secured before you can expect AI to deliver meaningful results.”

Stiglich’s business-centric philosophy puts an emphasis on understanding an organization’s unique business rules and processes before designing solutions. “Modeling the business comes before modeling the solution,” he says. “You need to dig into how key business objects (e.g., orders, customers, invoices, shipments, etc) relate and the cardinality of those relationships. If you miss those connections, you can build a system that looks great but gives you the wrong answers.”

This attention to business logic recently paid off in a project with the Arizona Lottery. By helping the organization integrate and analyze its sales data, Stiglich’s team enabled them to double their sales and make smarter strategic and operational decisions.

Guarding Against Data Pitfalls

One of Stiglich’s favorite cautionary tales involves a pet supply retailer who rushed into CRM development without properly modeling their business relationships. “They incorrectly designed a database so a pet could only belong to one customer. But in reality, pets often belong to multiple people within a household,” he recalls. “This oversight led to duplicated records and a data quality nightmare. They didn’t have a data architect or data modeler design the database – the database was designed by a developer whose expertise was in application development rather than data architecture. Eventually, the entire investment had to be scrapped – they brought in some highly-paid data scientists who weren’t able to deliver predictive algorithms due to the poor data quality. That’s what happens when you skip over understanding the real-world business context.”

At its core, Data Principles demystifies business intelligence (BI) and analytics for clients. “BI is about helping organizations make sense of millions, sometimes billions, of records,” explains Stiglich. “It’s not just about dashboards and charts. Rather, it’s about finding trends, predicting outcomes, and providing actionable information that leaders can trust. With transaction processing, you handle one record at a time. With analytics, you see the big picture.”

Giving Back to the Community

Stiglich’s commitment extends beyond business. He is a past president of the DAMA Phoenix Chapter, supporting professional growth in data management. He also volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters, where he spends quality time with kids in need of extra support.

Sharing Insights and Building a Community

To keep the conversation going, Stiglich and his team share their expertise through a free blog on their website. The blog features articles from industry experts, including thought leaders like Bill Inmon and Dr. Anne-Marie Smith, as well as voices from Stiglich’s own team. Readers can also sign up for the company’s newsletter to stay updated on the latest in data strategy, business analytics, and industry best practices.

Data Principles works with mid- to large-size organizations navigating the challenges of integrating disparate data systems. The company looks for clients who are ready to get serious about using their data to drive business, typically those with multiple systems and a growing need for robust analytics.

Stiglich sees both risks and opportunities ahead, especially as AI and automation continue to reshape the workplace. “It’s a new world, for sure. We’re excited to help businesses adapt and make the most of their data, whatever the future holds.”

About Data Principles

Data Principles is a Phoenix-based data architecture and analytics consulting firm, helping organizations untangle complexity, improve data quality, and make smarter decisions.

Close Up Radio recently featured Pete Stiglich, founder of Data Principles LLC, in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday April 28th at 12pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-data-architecture-and/id1785721253?i=1000764640868

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-data-architecture-and-analytics-consultant-pete-stiglich-of-data-principles-llc-332076980

https://open.spotify.com/episode/3yfgGM8fTfSHIIZnDZoHak

For more information about Pete Stiglich, please visit https://data-principles.com/

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