Copeland’s of New Orleans in Jacksonville Adds 401(k) Benefits for Its Team

Copeland’s of New Orleans in Jacksonville, FL adds 401(k) retirement benefits, strengthening support for team well-being and long-term financial security.

Adding 401(k) benefits is our way of investing in the people who make Copeland’s what it is every single day.” — Andrew Gabet, Owner

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Copeland’s of Jacksonville, the restaurant known for its bold Southern Louisiana cuisine and warm hospitality, has announced the addition of 401(k) retirement benefits for its team members. The move marks a meaningful step in the restaurant’s ongoing commitment to the people who drive its daily operations and guest experience.

The new benefit gives eligible team members a structured path toward long-term financial security, a resource not always standard in the restaurant industry. By extending retirement savings options to its staff, they're signaling a broader investment in workforce stability, employee satisfaction, and team retention.

Copeland’s of Jacksonville on Southside Blvd. has built a strong following through its signature New Orleans-inspired menu, its popular Copeland’s Weekend Brunch, and a dining experience rooted in the flavors and spirit of Louisiana.

The restaurant continues to serve the local community with a focus on quality food and genuine hospitality, and this latest announcement reflects that same standard of care extended inward toward its own team.

A Message From the Owner

“Adding 401(k) benefits is our way of investing in the people who make Copeland’s what it is every single day. Our team shows up and delivers for our guests, and this is how we show up for them.” said Andrew Gabet, Owner

About Copeland’s of New Orleans

Copeland’s of New Orleans is a full-service restaurant located at 4310 Southside Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32216 serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine including signature dishes, drinks, catering, and weekend brunch. The restaurant brings the bold flavors and hospitality of Louisiana to Northeast Florida, offering guests an authentic Southern dining experience rooted in quality and tradition.

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