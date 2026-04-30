Matuse Expands the Philo Line with the New UV Series and Debut of Philo Plus

Matuse's Philo UV Series arrives Summer 2026 in new seasonal colorways, alongside the debut of Philo Plus​, a hooded warm-water top offering added coverage and all-day versatility for surfers and water sports athletes.

The Philo UV Series and Philo Plus reflect exactly what Matuse is about: purposeful design, progressive materials, and gear that performs as hard as the people wearing it,” — Matt Larson, co-founder of Matuse

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matuse , the global leader in performance wetsuits and sustainable design, announces the upcoming launch of the Philo UV Series, a refined collection of warm-water tops built for long days in and around the ocean. Launching in new seasonal colorways, the updated series introduces thoughtful design upgrades that prioritize lightweight protection, comfort, and durability without compromise.Engineered for versatility, the Philo UV Series brings the ease and stretch of a traditional Lycra top together with Matuse's signature commitment to functional, purposeful design. The result is a streamlined essential that performs across a range of conditions—from early morning paddles to extended sessions under the sun.Alongside the updated line, Matuse introduces Philo Plus, the next evolution in UV protection. Featuring a hooded design, Philo Plus bridges the gap between rashguard and wetsuit top, delivering the stretch and comfort of Lycra with added warmth and coverage where it matters most. Built for users seeking adaptable performance across variable warm-water conditions, Philo Plus offers an innovative layering solution for the season ahead."The Philo UV Series and Philo Plus reflect exactly what Matuse is about: purposeful design, progressive materials, and gear that performs as hard as the people wearing it," said Matt Larson, co-founder of Matuse. "We built these pieces for versatility, protection, and all-day comfort in warm water."The Philo UV Series will be available Summer 2026 at select retailers and online at Matuse.com.About MatuseFounded in 2006 in San Diego, California, Matuse is dedicated to crafting premium wetsuits and waterwear defined by the philosophy of art and function. Known for its innovative materials and responsible design ethos, Matuse's technologies — including Geoprene , blackZERO, and chamberZERO — deliver superior performance, sustainability, and comfort. Built for athletes, adventurers, and ocean stewards, Matuse products set the standard for modern water sports gear.For more information, visit Matuse.com or contact info@matuse.com.

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