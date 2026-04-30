Pennsylvania Closes DUI Loophole, Raising Stakes for Drivers After ARD

Pennsylvania has removed ARD program, and has introduced a new offense called “DUI after diversion” that triggers second-offense punishments for many who had been granted a “clean slate” following previous DUI convictions. This highlights the importance o

Tibbott & Richardson, P.C. Warns Pennsylvania Drivers: New DUI Laws Eliminate the ARD “Clean Slate,” Allowing Prior Cases To Trigger Second-Offense Penalties

Anyone facing a DUI today or even questioning how a past ARD might affect them needs to understand that the rules have changed. Strategic legal guidance is now critical in these cases.” — Beth Tibbott

SEWICKLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tibbott & Richardson, P.C., a premier criminal defense law firm serving the broader Pittsburgh area, is alerting Pennsylvania drivers of sweeping changes to the Commonwealth’s DUI laws that took effect in December 2025, ending more than a year of confusion and fundamentally altering how prior DUI cases are treated.

Under House Bill 1615, Pennsylvania lawmakers closed what had long been considered a legal loophole involving the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition (ARD) program. Previously, individuals who successfully completed ARD for a first-time DUI were not considered to have a “prior offense” if they were later charged again. That interpretation changed decisively with the passage of HB 1615.

The new law creates a distinct offense known as “DUI after diversion.” Now, a driver charged with DUI after previously completing ARD may face second-offense penalties, including mandatory jail time, significantly higher fines, and longer license suspensions even if the ARD record was expunged.

The legislative change directly responds to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court’s decision in Commonwealth v. Shifflett (May 2025), which held that ARD did not constitute a conviction and therefore could not be used to enhance penalties. Lawmakers swiftly acted to override that ruling, citing public safety concerns and a desire to strengthen enforcement against repeat offenders.

Critically, HB 1615 applies retroactively to ARD completions within the last ten years. Prosecutors may rely on PennDOT records and court documentation to establish prior diversion, even when traditional criminal records appear clean.

Attorney Beth Tibbott, who has handled countless DUI cases throughout Western Pennsylvania, emphasizes that the stakes for drivers have never been higher. “Anyone facing a DUI today or even questioning how a past ARD might affect them needs to understand that the rules have changed. Strategic legal guidance is now critical in these cases.”

Tibbott & Richardson, P.C. continues to monitor the implementation of HB 1615 and remains committed to educating Pennsylvanians about their rights, risks, and legal options under the Commonwealth’s evolving DUI framework.

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