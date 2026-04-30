Attorney General Knudsen supports Trump Administration’s repeal of Biden-era anti-gun policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen joined the U.S. Department of Justice and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) at a press conference in Washington, D.C. today to support the Trump Administration’s efforts to strengthen the Second Amendment and reduce burdens on law-abiding gun owners.

“Today is a day of celebration for lawful gun owners and the gun industry. The Second Amendment is not a second-class right, and I’m glad the Trump Administration agrees,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I will continue to defend our Second Amendment rights as Montana Attorney General.”

Attorney General Knudsen at today’s announcement in Washington, D.C

Since taking office, Attorney General Knudsen has made it a priority to protect the right to keep and bear arms. Notably, he filed multiple lawsuits and briefs against the Biden administration’s attempts to infringe on Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

Rescinding the “Stabilizing Brace” Rule: In February 2023, Attorney General Knudsen filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s rule requiring that when manufacturers, dealers and individuals’ pair stabilizing braces with 99 percent of pistols, they must comply with the laws that regulate short-barreled rifles. The ATF is proposing to rescind the changes made to the rule in 2023.

Revising the “Definition of ‘Engaged in the Business’ as a Dealer in Firearms” Rule: In May 2024, Attorney General Knudsen filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s rule which criminalizes law-abiding citizens for selling a single firearm for profit unless the seller obtains a federal license. The ATF is proposing to rescind certain provisions of the definition made by the Biden administration.

Revising “Machine Gun” Definition: Attorney General Knudsen has filed multiple briefs in support of gun groups asking the courts to overturn the Biden administration’s ATF rule that regulates bump stock accessories by asserting they transform the firearms they are attached to into “machine guns” and therefore their owners face criminal liability. The ATF is proposing to remove two sentences from its three regulatory definitions of “machine gun” that previously incorporated bump stocks into those definitions.

Additionally, during today’s announcement acting U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Robert Cekada has been confirmed by the Senate to be the next ATF Director. In February, Attorney General Knudsen sent a letter to the leaders of the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary in support of Cekada’s confirmation.