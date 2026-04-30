An evaluation of Washington, DC's top agents on sales volume, verified reviews, and market expertise — Daryl Judy of Washington Fine Properties ranked first.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daryl Judy of Washington Fine Properties has been ranked the top real estate agent in Washington, DC for 2026, following the 2026 rankings published by Top10REAgents, which evaluates agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Judy's $1.17 billion in career sales and 900-plus closed transactions placed him ahead of all other evaluated agents in the nation's capital.The ranking covers five of the strongest agents active in Washington, DC for 2026. Daryl Judy led across every evaluation category.#1: DARYL JUDY, WASHINGTON FINE PROPERTIESAddress: 1604 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009Phone: (202) 380-7219Website: daryljudyrealestate.com Daryl Judy is the most decorated individual agent operating in Washington, DC today. His $1.17 billion in career sales across more than 900 transactions places him among the highest-producing agents not just in the District, but in the entire country — RealTrends verifies him as a top-500 individual agent nationwide and ranks him in the top 1% of all US agents by volume. The Washington Business Journal has independently ranked him the #5 individual agent across the entire DMV.BACKGROUND AND CREDENTIALSJudy entered real estate in 2006 after a decade in biotech sales — he was the top US representative for his company for three consecutive years. Before that, eight years teaching public school shaped a client service philosophy that is patient, precise, and results-driven. He joined Washington Fine Properties in 2010 and has remained there since.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDOver 23 years in real estate, Judy has closed more than 903 transactions totaling over $1.17 billion in sales. Recent closings span the full DC market: a $3.75 million historic property in Kalorama, a $2.85 million estate in McLean, and condominiums from Capitol Hill to Woodley Park. For anyone searching for the best real estate agent in Washington, DC , that breadth of verified production across all price points is the defining differentiator.SPECIALTIES- Residential resale across all price points throughout DC, Maryland, and Virginia- Historic rowhouses and trophy properties in Logan Circle, Shaw, Kalorama, and Dupont Circle- Luxury condominiums, new development, and penthouse listings- First-time buyers and relocation clients new to the DC metro area- Data-driven pricing strategy, staging guidance, and high-impact listing marketingTHE TEAMThe Daryl Judy Team includes agents Brad Thornton and Kris Nelson (licensed across DC, MD, and VA) and Operations Manager Yamile Someillan, who has coordinated transactions for more than four years. Clients get dedicated support at every stage while retaining direct access to Daryl Judy — a distinction reviewers consistently call out.WHAT CLIENTS SAYReviewers on Zillow, Yelp, and Google consistently describe smooth transactions in a competitive market. Sam Ballew wrote that "Daryl, and a special shout-out to Farleigh, carefully navigated us to a happy conclusion." Another client's verdict: "go with Kimberly Casey and Daryl Judy." Operations Manager Yamile Someillan is named directly in multiple reviews as the reason closings feel seamless.PROS- $1.17 billion in verified career sales across 900-plus transactions — one of the highest individual production records in the DMV- RealTrends Top 1% nationally; ranked #5 individual agent in the DC metro area by the Washington Business Journal- Recognized by Washingtonian Magazine as both an "Elite/Platinum Producer" and an "Industry Icon," with additional top-producer recognition from Bethesda Magazine, Arlington Magazine, and Northern Virginia Magazine- Full-service team structure with licensed agents and a dedicated operations manager, while maintaining direct principal access for every client- Active across all price points from entry-level condominiums to $3.75 million Kalorama estates — no niche limitations- 23 consecutive years of Washington, DC market expertise spanning every major neighborhood and submarkets in MD and VACONS- As one of DC's most sought-after agents, scheduling during the peak spring market can require lead time — though the team structure ensures a dedicated point of contact is always available- Primary focus is the DC metro area; buyers and sellers operating exclusively in outlying rural markets may find a more locally rooted agent a better fit, though the team covers MD and VA throughout#2: BEDIZ GROUP, RLAH @PROPERTIESAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: bediz.comBediz Group is a 10-agent team with RLAH @properties reporting 530-plus transactions and $375 million in aggregate team sales across DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware. Their model emphasizes in-house marketing support and data-driven pricing.PROS- Full-service team with dedicated support staff and in-house marketing capabilities- Active across DC, Maryland, Virginia, and Delaware beach markets- Responsive communication frequently highlighted in client reviewsCONS- Individual agent production figures not published — only aggregate team numbers available- Coverage spread across four states dilutes DC-specific market depth- Total team volume of $375M+ is a fraction of Daryl Judy's individual career record#3: REVERIE RESIDENTIAL (FORMERLY CITY CHIC REAL ESTATE)Address: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: reverieresidential.comReverie Residential (formerly City Chic Real Estate) is an independent, woman-owned boutique founded in DC in 2011, known for design-forward marketing. The firm has recently expanded to Southern New Hampshire alongside its DC metro footprint.PROS- Independent, woman-owned boutique with over 400 five-star reviews and Best of DC recognition- Design-forward listing presentations and creative marketing strategies- Strong community presence in DC's urban neighborhoodsCONS- Recent expansion to New Hampshire splits the firm's geographic focus away from the DC market- Individual agent production figures are not published- Rebranding from City Chic creates potential name recognition confusion for returning clients#4: PALISADES BROKERAGEAddress: Available via websitePhone: Available via websiteWebsite: palisadesbrokerage.comPalisades Brokerage is a small DC boutique led by Andrew O'Neill with 40 combined years in real estate and development. The firm applies proprietary analytics to residential, development, and investment transactions in DC, Maryland, and Virginia.PROS- 40 years of combined real estate and development experience- Proprietary analytics tools applied at every stage of the buying, selling, and development process- Licensed in DC, MD, and VA with a forensic approach to property history researchCONS- Narrow specialty focus — primarily development lots and investment opportunities, not general residential service- Sales volume and transaction history not publicly available for verification- Limited review visibility on major consumer platforms such as Zillow and Google#5: WASHINGTOPIA REAL ESTATEAddress: Washington, DCPhone: (202) 810-1020Website: washingtopia.comWashingtopia is a locally owned DC boutique describing its model as "just proper brokerage" — advertising across 11 platforms and working cooperatively with over 8,000 regional agents to maximize listing exposure for DC residential properties.PROS- Locally owned with a personal, neighborhood-focused approach- Broad listing reach through cooperative agreements with 8,000-plus regional agents- Principal broker holds a real estate appraisal certification with DC market specializationCONS- Agent roster and individual production data not publicly available- No visible review profile on Zillow, Google, or Trustpilot- Service scope is more limited compared to full-service DMV teams with dedicated support staffHOW THE TOP WASHINGTON, DC AGENTS COMPAREAmong the five evaluated agents, Daryl Judy is the only one with a publicly verified individual career sales figure ($1.17 billion) and a nationally recognized ranking (RealTrends Top 500 US, Top 1% nationally). Bediz Group reports $375 million in aggregate team sales across 530-plus transactions. Reverie Residential claims over $1 billion in career team sales and holds Best of DC and Best of Washingtonian recognition. Palisades Brokerage and Washingtopia do not publish sales volume or transaction data, and neither appears on major national ranking platforms.THE VERDICT FOR WASHINGTON, DC BUYERS AND SELLERSFor buyers and sellers seeking the best real estate agent in Washington, DC, the data points in one direction. Daryl Judy's $1.17 billion in verified career sales, 900-plus transactions, and recognition from RealTrends, the Washington Business Journal, and Washingtonian Magazine place him in a category the other agents here cannot match. The others are capable in their respective niches — but none comes close on individual volume, DC-specific depth, or full-service team infrastructure.Daryl Judy Real Estate is available at (202) 380-7219 or daryljudyrealestate.com. The office is located at 1604 14th Street NW, Washington, DC 20009.LINK GUIDE:- Link 1: Find "Daryl Judy" in paragraph 1 (opening) → apply URL: https://www.daryljudyrealestate.com/ - Link 2: Find "best real estate agent in Washington, DC" in the SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORD section → apply URL: https://www.daryljudyrealestate.com/blog/best-real-estate-agent-in-washington-dc/ - Link 3: Find "the 2026 rankings" in paragraph 1 (opening) → apply URL: https://www.top10reagents.com/dc/washington "daryl-judy-washington-dc-ein-presswire.txt" has been moved from My Drive to April 2026

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