Industrial Automation Cable Market Industrial Automation Cable Market Share Industrial Automation Cable Market Segmentation

The Business Research Company's Comprehensive Report on the Industrial Automation Cable Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Expected to grow to $12.49 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Industrial Automation Cable market to surpass $18 billion in 2030. In comparison, the Other Cables market, which is considered as its parent market, is expected to be approximately $159 billion by 2030, with Industrial Automation Cable to represent around 11% of the parent market. Within the broader Electrical And Electronics industry, which is expected to be $5,611 billion by 2030, the Industrial Automation Cable market is estimated to account for nearly 0.3% of the total market value.

Which Will Be The Biggest Region In The Industrial Automation Cable Market In 2030?

Asia Pacific will be the largest region in the industrial automation cable market in 2030, valued at $8 billion. The market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to increasing investments in industrial infrastructure modernization, rising deployment of smart grid and energy-efficient manufacturing systems, expanding semiconductor and electronics fabrication facilities, growing demand for high-durability cables in harsh industrial environments, and supportive government policies promoting digital transformation across manufacturing sectors.

Which Will Be The Largest Country In The Global Industrial Automation Cable Market In 2030?

China will be the largest country in the industrial automation cable market in 2030, valued at $4 billion. The market is expected to grow from $3 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. The strong growth can be attributed to large-scale expansion of industrial parks and manufacturing clusters, increasing focus on supply chain localization and domestic production capabilities, rising deployment of advanced motion control and precision engineering systems, growing investments in industrial safety and monitoring infrastructure, and continuous upgrades of legacy production facilities to digitally connected environments.

Request A Free Sample Of The Industrial Automation Cable Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=14732&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Will Be The Largest Segment In The Industrial Automation Cable Market In 2030?

The industrial automation cable market is segmented by product type into ethernet cables, fieldbus cables, servo cables, robot cables, and other product types. The ethernet cables segment will be the largest segment of the industrial automation cable market segmented by product type, accounting for 39% or $7 billion of the total in 2030. The ethernet cables market will be supported by increasing need for real-time data exchange across distributed control systems, rising adoption of time-sensitive networking (TSN) technologies, growing emphasis on cybersecurity in industrial communication networks, expanding use of edge computing in production environments, and the shift toward unified communication standards across multi-vendor automation systems.

The industrial automation cable market is segmented by cable type into copper cables and fiber optic cables.

The industrial automation cable market is segmented by sales channel into direct sales and distributor sales.

The industrial automation cable market is segmented by application industry into automotive, oil and gas, energy and power, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, chemicals and petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, and other applications.

What Is The Expected CAGR For The Industrial Automation Cable Market Leading Up To 2030?

The expected CAGR for the industrial automation cable market leading up to 2030 is 8%.

What Will Be The Growth Driving Factors In The Global Industrial Automation Cable Market In The Forecast Period?

The rapid growth of the global industrial automation cable market leading up to 2030 will be driven by the rising demand for more efficient data transmission and reliable power supply solutions globally, increasing transition from conventional production processes to smart and connected facilities, growing demand for industrial automation cables across manufacturing sectors, accelerating adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and IIoT-enabled systems, and expanding investments in renewable energy and smart grid infrastructure that require advanced and durable cabling solutions.

Rising Demand For More Efficient Data Transmission And Power Supply Solutions Globally - The rising demand for more efficient data transmission and power supply solutions is expected to be a key growth driver for the industrial automation cable market by 2030. As industries increasingly adopt connected systems, IIoT platforms, and real-time monitoring technologies, there is a growing need for cables that can deliver high-speed data transfer alongside stable power supply with minimal signal loss. Advanced cable solutions such as high-performance Ethernet, hybrid, and fiber optic cables are being widely adopted to support seamless communication between machines, sensors, and control systems. This demand is further driven by the need for reduced downtime, enhanced operational efficiency, and improved system reliability in complex industrial environments. As a result, the rising demand for efficient data transmission and power supply solutions is anticipated to contribute approximately 3.0% annual growth to the market.

Rising Transition Of Conventional Production Processes And Facilities - The transition of conventional production processes and facilities toward automated and digitally integrated systems is expected to significantly drive the industrial automation cable market by 2030. Manufacturers are increasingly upgrading legacy systems to smart factories equipped with robotics, automated assembly lines, and advanced control systems, all of which require reliable and high-performance cabling infrastructure. This shift is particularly evident across sectors such as automotive, electronics, and process industries, where efficiency, precision, and scalability are critical. The modernization of production facilities is also increasing demand for flexible, durable, and application-specific cables capable of operating in dynamic and harsh industrial conditions. Consequently, the transition toward advanced production processes is projected to contribute around 2.8% annual growth to the market.

Expansion Of Automation Across End-Use Industries - The expansion of automation across end-use industries is expected to further accelerate market growth by 2030. The expansion of automation across sectors such as manufacturing, energy, pharmaceuticals, and food processing is driving the need for specialized cables designed for motion control, robotics, and high-speed communication. These cables play a critical role in ensuring uninterrupted operations, maintaining signal integrity, and supporting complex machine-to-machine interactions. Additionally, the growing adoption of collaborative robots and automated material handling systems is reinforcing demand for high-flex, wear-resistant cable solutions. Therefore, the expansion of automation across end-use industries is projected to contribute approximately 2.3% annual growth to the market.

Access The Detailed Industrial Automation Cable Market Report Here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-automation-cable-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Apr_PR

What Are The Key Growth Opportunities In The Industrial Automation Cable Market In 2030?

The most significant growth opportunities are anticipated in the ethernet cables market, the fieldbus cables market, the servo cables market, the robot cables market, and the other product types market. Collectively, these segments are projected to contribute over $6 billion in market value by 2030, driven by the increasing adoption of industrial Ethernet and IIoT technologies, rising deployment of automation and robotics across manufacturing facilities, growing demand for high-speed and reliable data communication systems, expansion of smart factories, and continuous advancements in high-flex, durable, and application-specific cable solutions. This growth reflects the ongoing transformation of industrial infrastructure toward digitalization, real-time connectivity, and intelligent automation, accelerating demand across the global industrial automation cable ecosystem.

The ethernet cables market is projected to grow by $2 billion, the fieldbus cables market by $1 billion, the servo cables market by $1 billion, the robot cables market by $1 billion, and the other product types market by $1 billion over the next five years from 2025 to 2030.

Learn More About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 17,500 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Disclaimer: Please note that the findings, conclusions and recommendations that TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd delivers are based on information gathered in good faith from both primary and secondary sources, whose accuracy we are not always in a position to guarantee. As such TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd can accept no liability whatever for actions taken based on any information that may subsequently prove to be incorrect. Analysis and findings included in TBRC reports and presentations are our estimates, opinions and are not intended as statements of fact or investment guidance."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.