Auberge Collection Announces Auberge Safari

Chem Chem Lodge, Auberge Safari Mwiba Lodge, Auberge Safari Little Chem Chem, Auberge Safari Forest Chem Chem, Auberge Safari Little Chem Chem, Auberge Safari

Nine extraordinary properties across Tanzania's most iconic wilderness Join Auberge Collection

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Auberge Collection, the celebrated portfolio of luxury hotels, resorts, and residences, today announces its expansion into Africa with the addition of Auberge Safari. Comprising nine extraordinary properties across Tanzania's most iconic wildlife locales, Auberge Safari unites two of East Africa's most respected conservation-led safari operators, Legendary Expeditions and Chem Chem Safari, under one umbrella, offering travelers the opportunity to book an unrivaled journey across Tanzania that connects a constellation of high-end safari camps and lodges.

Each of the properties joins Auberge Safari with its own distinct character intact — its experiences shaped by legacy, locale, culture and connection — while honoring Auberge Collection's signature approach to soulful, place-driven hospitality.

Auberge Safari

From the sweeping savannahs of the Serengeti to the tranquil shores of Lake Manyara, Auberge Safari charts an intentional course across Tanzania's northern circuit—offering extraordinary journeys rooted in unparalleled access, exclusivity and experiences unavailable anywhere else.

Each expertly curated expedition is woven with the essence of true, wild and free: private guides and vehicles; the Great Migration at every stage of its journey; intimate encounters with Big Tusker elephants; and meaningful connections with the living traditions of the Maasai, Barabaig, Hadzabe and Datoga people. World-class kitchens celebrate seasonality and flavor, wellbeing unfolds as an extension of the wild, and every moment is shaped around you—all underpinned by the intuitive, gracious service for which Auberge Collection is renowned.

“Legendary Expeditions has long set the standard for conservation-driven safari experiences, and Auberge Collection brings an equally strong commitment to place and purpose,” said Dan Friedkin, Chairman of Auberge Collection. “Together, they represent a meaningful evolution—one that strengthens our ability to protect these landscapes, while offering guests a more connected way to explore them.”

“Auberge is deeply honored to become part of the Friedkin family's longstanding commitment to Tanzania, its wilderness and its people. For more than four decades, their stewardship has preserved critical ecosystems, where wildlife can move freely and nature remains whole. We share their belief that true success here is measured by what endures. Safari strips away the inessential and reconnects us to something profoundly simple, rare and truly magical. We are honored to welcome these nine extraordinary camps and lodges into the world of Auberge,” said Christian Clerc, President and CEO, Auberge Collection.

“What drew us to Auberge is a shared sensibility—a deep respect for place, and an understanding that true luxury lies in connection, not excess,” said Fabia Bausch, Owner, Chem Chem. “Slow Safari was never about doing less. It was about feeling more. And now, that philosophy can travel further—not louder, but deeper—reaching those who are ready to experience the wild not as something to consume, but as something to belong to. Because the wild is the setting. What changes is you.”

The one-of-a-kind camps and lodges defining the Auberge Safari experience include:

Mwiba Lodge, Auberge Safari

Greater Mwiba Protected Wildlife Area

Elevated atop an ancient granite outcrop in the heart of an exclusive-use reserve, Mwiba Lodge, Auberge Safari weaves wilderness and culture into a seamless whole, where foraging walks with the Hadzabe hunter-gatherers and visits to the Datoga tribe sit alongside game drives and bush dinners. Moments of stillness define the lodge, where ten tented suites—each a refuge of quiet luxury—open onto private decks above sweeping African vistas.

Mwiba Plains, Auberge Safari

Greater Mwiba Protected Wildlife Area

Set amid the emerald grasslands of an exclusive-use reserve, Mwiba Plains, Auberge Safari offers rare access to the Great Migration's ancient calving grounds—where thousands of newborn calves take their first steps daily and predator calls echo through the night. Here, seven tented rooms and two family suites reimagine the classic explorer-style camp through a lens of contemporary refinement.

Mila, Auberge Safari

Nyasirori, Western Serengeti

Unapologetically wild, Mila, Auberge Safari gazes over the golden plains of the Serengeti's western corridor—lion country, where game drives, walking safaris, sundowners in the savannah and dinners beneath star-topped skies honor safari's timeless traditions. Intimate by design, the camp's five tented rooms and family suite blend rugged charm with modern comfort.

Nyasi, Auberge Safari

Lamai, Northern Serengeti

Positioned in the secluded Lamai Wedge, at the beating heart of the Great Migration's dramatic river crossings, Nyasi, Auberge Collection balances adrenaline-fueled days — watching wildebeest charge through crocodile-infested waters — with tranquil evenings around the campfire. Scattered among the acacias, seven tented rooms and two family suites offer understated elegance drawn from their wild surrounds

Songa, Auberge Safari

Kogatende, Northern Serengeti

Located close to the Mara River's most well-trodden crossing points, Songa, Auberge Collection offers seamless access to the Great Migration's exhilarating charges across crocodile-infested waters. Days tracing herds along the riverbank give way to hearty dinners and restful nights — the camp’s eight explorer-style tented rooms and family suite answering every call for comfort, as the sounds of the wild usher in a deep sleep.

Legendary Lodge, Auberge Safari

Arusha

A storied sanctuary set within a century-old working coffee estate on Arusha's edge, Legendary Lodge, Auberge Collection is the perfect setting to prepare for — or reflect upon — a safari. Its twelve tranquil cottages unfurl amid tropical gardens, where a serene spa, pool and activities for all ages offer the ideal conditions for unhurried arrivals and gentle farewells.

Chem Chem Lodge, Auberge Safari

Burunge Wildlife Management Area

The birthplace of the Slow Safari, Chem Chem Lodge, Auberge Collection reshapes the traditional safari into an experience rooted in intention — where wildlife encounters unfold without urgency and signature activities attune to nature's rhythms. Set within a palm-dotted oasis, the lodge’s seven tented suites and family unit offer refinement and privacy in equal measure. Here, presence itself becomes the experience.

Little Chem Chem, Auberge Safari

Burunge Wildlife Management Area

Known as the sunrise camp, Little Chem Chem, Auberge Collection opens onto vast savannahs where Big Tusker elephants, buffalo herds and rare tree-climbing lions roam. The wilderness here is shared by few and a profound sense of seclusion prevails among the camp's five tented rooms and family suite. Here, morning coffee arrives to a chorus of birds, outdoor showers open beneath the stars, and the unhurried rhythm of safari's golden age endures.

Forest Chem Chem, Auberge Safari

Burunge Wildlife Management Area

A wild refuge reserved for exclusive use, Forest Chem Chem, Auberge Collection unfolds beneath a canopy bursting with birdlife. Comprising just three vintage-style tented rooms and a family unit, the camp’s remoteness fosters deep connection — to nature, to each other, and to oneself. Here, days unfold with effortless ease and game drives reveal the wonders of the wilderness: tree-climbing lions, Big Tusker elephants, and elusive leopards.

A Foundation of Conservation

At the heart of Auberge Safari lies an unwavering commitment to the landscapes and communities that make these experiences possible. Every stay directly supports two independently operating conservation organizations—the Friedkin Conservation Fund, preserving the Greater Mwiba Protected Wildlife Area and securing the Great Migration's passage, and the Chem Chem Association, protecting the Burunge Wildlife Management Area, home to a vital wildlife corridor linking the Tarangire and Lake Manyara National Parks. Each works closely with local communities to foster sustainable livelihoods and ensure these wild spaces thrive for generations to come.

The Soul of the Place: An African Milestone

The launch of Auberge Safari marks the next chapter in the brand’s evolution, as Auberge Collection establishes its first presence on the African continent. United by the belief that true luxury is found in the “soul of the place,” this partnership allows Auberge Collection to join these respected pioneers in creating one-of-a-kind sanctuaries that honor the integrity of the wild.

For more information on the Auberge Safari and individual properties, please visit auberge.com.

About Auberge Safari

Auberge Safari is a curated collection of nine highly acclaimed lodges and camps across Tanzania's most iconic wilderness areas—from the Serengeti National Park to the exclusive-use Greater Mwiba Protected Wildlife Area and Burunge Wildlife Management Area, which together span approximately 600,000 acres. At its heart is a deep commitment to conserving the ecosystems it operates in and empowering local communities.

Each Auberge Safari property offers access to exceptional experiences—from the Great Migration at all stages of its journey and some of the best elephant viewing in Africa to immersive interactions with local cultures—all underpinned by the intuitive service and crafted luxury of Auberge Collection.

For more information: auberge.com/safari.

About Auberge Collection

Auberge Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, safaris, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative wellbeing, and gracious yet unobtrusive service. Spanning three continents with 39 one-of-a-kind hotels, resorts, safaris, and residences, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world’s most desirable destinations.

For more information: auberge.com

Connect with Auberge Collection on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and LinkedIn @Auberge and #AlwaysAuberge

About Friedkin

Friedkin is a privately held family of global brands spanning automotive, entertainment, hospitality, investments, and sports.

Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company is led by Chief Executive Dan Friedkin, and united by a mission to build breakthrough brands that redefine the status quo.

The Friedkin portfolio includes Gulf States Toyota, 30WEST, Accelerated Solutions Group, AS Roma, Ascent Automotive Group, Auberge Collection, Congaree, Copilot Capital, Diamond Creek, Everton Football Club, GSFSGroup, Imperative Entertainment, Legendary Expeditions, NEON, Northside Lexus, Pursuit Sports, The Friedkin Group International, USAL and Westside Lexus.

For more information, please visit www.friedkin.com.

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