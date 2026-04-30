Rhode Island-based Jobs rose by 500 from February; March Unemployment Rate increased to 4.7 Percent

Published on Thursday, April 30, 2026

Rhode Island’s Labor Force

The March unemployment rate was 4.7 percent, up one-tenth of a percentage point from the February rate. Last year, the rate was 4.5 percent in March.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4.3 percent in March, down one-tenth of a percentage point from February. The U.S. rate was 4.2 percent in March 2025.

The number of unemployed Rhode Island residents — those residents classified as available for and actively seeking employment — was 27,400, up 200 from February. The number of unemployed residents was up 800 over the year.

The number of employed Rhode Island residents was 559,800, down 1,900 over the month and down 8,200 over the year.

The Rhode Island labor force totaled 587,200 in March, down 1,700 over the month and down 7,400 from March 2025.

The labor force participation rate was 63.2 percent in March, down two-tenths from February and down from 64.3 percent in March 2025. Nationally, 61.9 percent of U.S. residents participated in the labor force.

Unemployment Insurance claims* for first-time filers averaged 1,457 in March, up from 1,439 in February. Claims were up an average of 36 a week from March 2025.

Rhode Island-based Jobs

The number of total nonfarm jobs in Rhode Island was 514,600 in March, an increase of 500 jobs from the revised February jobs figure of 514,100. Over the year, total nonfarm jobs are down 1,300 or -0.3 percent. Nationally, jobs were up 0.2 percent or 260,000 from a year ago. The number of private sector jobs in Rhode Island was up 500 in March but down 300 from March 2025.

March Nonfarm Payroll Notes…

The Health Care & Social Assistance sector added 500 jobs in March, recouping the 500 jobs lost in February.

In addition, the Accommodation & Food Services, Construction, Retail Trade and Transportation, Warehousing & Utilities sectors each added 200 jobs from February.

Offsetting the job gains was a loss of 500 jobs reported in the Administrative & Waste Services sector.

Over the past three months, the Rhode Island economy has added 400 jobs, or a gain of over 100 jobs per month.

The February job report was revised up to 514,100, an increase of 400 over the published job count of 513,700. The February over-the-month job change from January is now down 600 as opposed to the 1,000 originally reported.

Manufacturing Hours and Earnings

In March, production workers in the Manufacturing sector earned $26.03 per hour, up thirty-six cents from February and up 6 cents from March 2025.

Manufacturing employees worked an average of 43.1 hours per week in March, down two-tenths of an hour over the month but up two and six-tenths hours from a year ago.

*The average number of verified initial claims filed during the week includes the 12th of the month and the previous three weeks. The Department of Labor and Training is scheduled to release the April 2026 labor force figures and job counts at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 21, 2026.

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