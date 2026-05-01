AIM Invites Homeowners to Two Major Colorado Home Shows This May

Colorado's Leading Experts In Custom Window Treatments & Lighting Control

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM, a locally owned Colorado window treatment and smart lighting control company, is pleased to announce its participation in two upcoming Colorado home shows this May. Homeowners in the region will have the opportunity to connect with AIM’s team, explore product options, and receive expert guidance on enhancing their living spaces.AIM will kick off the month at the Colorado Springs Home Show, held at the Colorado Springs Event Center.Event Details:• Dates: May 1-3, 2026• Hours:Friday: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PMSaturday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PMSunday: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM• Location: 3960 Palmer Park Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80909• Booth: #611Attendees can get free tickets to the Colorado Springs Home Show.The following weekend, AIM will be present at the Jefferson County Home Show, hosted at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds.Event Details:• Dates: May 8-10, 2026• Hours:Friday: 12:00 PM - 6:00 PMSaturday: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PMSunday: 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM• Location: 15200 W 6th Ave, Golden, CO 80401• Booth: Hall 1 #207Free tickets are also available for the Jefferson County Home Show.What Attendees Can ExpectAt both events, visitors will have the opportunity to engage directly with industry experts, explore a wide range of window treatment solutions, and compare leading brands side by side. Whether planning a renovation, updating interior design, or building a new home, attendees can gain valuable insights and connections to help bring their vision to life.AIM will showcase a variety of custom solutions, including blinds, shades, shutters, drapery, and motorized systems from trusted brands such as Hunter Douglas, Alta, Carole Fabrics, and Insolroll. The team will be available to answer questions, provide product recommendations, and schedule free in-home consultations Visit AIM at the upcoming home shows, or go to www.aimyourhome.com to learn more.About AIMAIM is a locally owned Colorado company specializing in custom window treatments and whole-home lighting control systems. As an authorized dealer and installer for leading brands including Hunter Douglas, Alta, Carole Fabrics, Insolroll, and Lutron, AIM delivers personalized solutions designed to enhance comfort, style, and efficiency. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer care, AIM helps homeowners create spaces that are both functional and beautifully designed.

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