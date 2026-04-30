Elevator Co-Warehousing to Host Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting in North Kansas City on Friday, May 15

Elevator Co-Warehousing leadership and team celebrate the Omaha Grand Opening as silver confetti rains down following the official ribbon cutting ceremony.

Free public event will feature food, drinks, networking, prize giveaways including Kansas City Royals tickets, and an official ribbon cutting.

This event is our way of saying hello to the Northland.” — Shannon Lerda

NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Northland's newest home for entrepreneurs is opening its doors. Elevator Co-Warehousing will host a Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 4:30 to 7:00 PM at 20 W 14th Avenue in North Kansas City. The event is free and open to the public, and RSVPs are encouraged at elevatorspaces.com The evening will feature:- Food and drinks for all attendees- Networking with North Kansas City founders, e-commerce operators, and small business owners- Prize giveaways, including a pair of Kansas City Royals tickets- An official ribbon cutting with members of the North Kansas City Business Council- Guided tours of Elevator's brand new co-warehousing facilityLocal entrepreneurs, e-commerce brands, remote workers, founders, and curious neighbors are all invited to attend."This event is our way of saying hello to the Northland," said Shannon Lerda, Co-Founder and President at Elevator. "We want people to walk in, grab a drink, meet some of the businesses already calling Elevator home, and see for themselves what co-warehousing looks like. Whether you're running a small business or just curious what's behind the doors, come raise a toast with us on Friday, May 15."“Elevator is an extremely encouraging boost for entrepreneurship in North Kansas City. Everything they offer – warehouse space, dock, shipping support, professional development, offices, coworking spaces and meeting rooms available to all tenants – has and will continue to be a huge boost for any small business or entrepreneur.” said Richard Groves, Executive Director, NKC Business CouncilElevator combines warehouse space, private offices, and coworking under one roof — with month-to-month memberships, daily UPS, FedEx, and USPS pickups, shared loading docks, and a community of growing businesses. The North Kansas City facility is one of five Midwest locations.Event Details at a Glance:What: Elevator NKC Grand Opening & Ribbon CuttingWhen: Friday, May 15, 2026 | 4:30 – 7:00 PMWhere: 20 W 14th Avenue, North Kansas City, MO 64116Cost: Free and open to the publicFeatures:Food, drinks, networking, KC Royals tickets giveaway, ribbon cutting with the NKC Business Council, and more.Media organizations are invited to attend, cover the event, and tour the facility. Interviews with Elevator leadership and members can be arranged in advance or on-site.About ElevatorElevator provides flexible, shared workspace for businesses that need more than a desk. Combining warehouse, office, and coworking space under one roof, Elevator gives members the infrastructure they need to operate, ship, and grow — without the burden of traditional commercial leases. Elevator operates five locations across Nebraska, Iowa, and Missouri. Learn more at elevatorspaces.com.

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