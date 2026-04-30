Governor Ivey Receives Update on MACS Efforts, Remains Committed to Fighting Crime in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey this week met with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) Secretary Hal Taylor, State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) Director Christopher Inabinett, Assistant Special Agent in Charge Paul Hayes, who oversees the Metro Area Crime Suppression (MACS) Unit, and Assistant Special Agent in Charge Billy Fulmer, who oversees ALEA SWAT, to receive an in-depth update on MACS and its continued impact in and around Alabama’s Capital City.

During the meeting, Agency leaders provided a comprehensive overview of MACS operations, highlighting both the unit’s measurable success and the real-world impact its work is having on public safety across the Montgomery area. The governor also told them she remains committed to fighting crime in Montgomery.

“Public safety remains a top priority for the Ivey Administration, and that begins and ends with our Capital City. More work remains, and this will certainly be a continued focus throughout the remainder of my term,” said Governor Ivey. “The MACS Unit is absolutely necessary to have operating here in Montgomery and certainly a reason for positive trends. Again, our work to ensure public safety in Montgomery and around the entire state continues, and I thank the men and women serving on the frontlines in law enforcement for their service and sacrifice.”

Since its implementation in June 2024, MACS has conducted approximately 6,000 traffic stops, executed nearly 1,400 arrest warrants and made 697 arrests, 43 which were juveniles. The unit has also seized 555 firearms and 179 illegal machine gun conversion devices, recovered 92 stolen vehicles and made more than 200 drug-related seizures.

“MACS is not just about enforcement, it’s about prevention, presence and partnership,” said ALEA Secretary Taylor. “The examples and statistics we are sharing today offer just a glimpse of the impact. Behind the scenes, these teams are working every day to identify threats, target violent offenders and prevent crime before it happens. Every firearm taken off the street, every dangerous individual apprehended and every threat neutralized, especially those near our schools, represents a potential tragedy avoided. None of this would be possible without the strong support of Governor Ivey and our state legislators, who have made public safety a priority and ensured our teams have the resources they need to succeed. I am incredibly proud of the men and women assigned to this unit. Their professionalism, restraint and commitment in even the most volatile situations reflect the very best of ALEA and our mission to protect the people of Alabama.”

Agency leaders also briefed the governor on several recent incidents that demonstrate the unit’s proactive approach, particularly in situations involving schools.

In the last two weeks alone, MACS units have intervened in three separate incidents involving individuals with firearms on or near school campuses. In each case, weapons were recovered and arrests were made before violence could occur.

On April 16, MACS units responded to a call regarding an individual with a firearm near Oak Street and West Fairview Avenue. Officers located a group of juveniles in the tunnel leading to Carver High School. During the encounter, one juvenile was found in possession of an AR-style pistol, while another had approximately 30 grams of marijuana and THC-infused gummies.

On April 22, MACS units responded to Bellingrath Middle School after receiving reports of an individual on campus with a firearm. Officers quickly located the suspect approaching the front of the school. A handgun was recovered from the individual’s vehicle, and a witness reported the suspect had made a direct threat against the school. The subject was arrested and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden (due to a prior Assault 2nd conviction) and Making Terroristic Threats. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was notified and is pursuing additional federal charges.

Additionally, MACS units recently assisted a local law enforcement agency in locating suspects connected to burglary and theft cases, further reinforcing the unit’s collaborative role in supporting area partners.

The MACS Unit continues to play a vital role in Alabama’s broader public safety strategy, working alongside local, state and federal partners to reduce crime and improve quality of life in Montgomery and surrounding communities.

A photo from this week’s briefing is attached.

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