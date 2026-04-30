MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2026 Features NYC Council Speaker Julie Menin and Singer Melissa Manchester

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative (MJHI) Ninth Annual Induction Ceremony of its Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2026, will be held in Bryant Park, Manhattan, at the West 42nd Street entrance between Fifth and Sixth Avenues, on Tuesday May 5, 2026, at 5:30 PM.The class this year includes Ari Ackerman, Michael Fuchs, Michael Hershman, Melissa Manchester, Hon. Julie Menin, Dr. David Milch, Richard Price, Rabbi Yosef and Rebbetzin Devora Wilhelm, Tanya Zuckerbrot, and Ariel Zwang.This year’s ceremony will be co-hosted by noted NY 1 Spectrum Journalist Stephanie Simon Claffey, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Executive Vice President, New York Board of Rabbis, and Howard Teich, Founding Chair, Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative.“Our co-hosts and interviewers are recognized for their deep connection to the Manhattan Jewish Community. We are thrilled that the Hon. Gale A. Brewer will interview New York City Council Speaker Hon. Julie Menin, and present an MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Class of 2026 award to Speaker Menin, and that Rabbi Felicia Sol of B’nai Jeshurun Synagogue, celebrating its 200th Anniversary in NYS will be interviewing and presenting the Award to Ariel Zwang, CEO of the American Joint Distribution Committee,” said Howard Teich, Founding Chair, Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative.“It is a great honor for us to induct all of these distinguished inductees bringing together outstanding business, industry, cultural, religious and civic leaders,” added Mr. TeichThe MJHI was founded in 2010 by current leading members of the Manhattan Jewish Community in collaboration with the Manhattan Borough President and other elected officials. Its purpose is to record the history of the Manhattan Jewish Community from a populist, interactive perspective and through public forums and events.MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame was launched nine years ago and recognizes individuals who were born, lived, or currently reside in Manhattan and have made an extraordinary contribution to Judaism and Jewish values during their lifetimes. MJHI Manhattan Jewish Hall of Fame Committee includes Alan J. Gerson, Doron Gopstein, Josie Levine, Rita Lourie-Galena, Marvin Marcus, Rabbi Joseph Potasnik, Shulamit Puder, Alan J. Segan, Howard Teich, Bryna Wasserman, Tina Weiss, and Lori Weissman.To learn more about the Manhattan Jewish Historical Initiative and its Hall of Fame, please visit www.manhattanjewish.org

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