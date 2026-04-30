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Health Bureau and Macao Union Medical Center jointly launches temporary shuttle bus service starting 4 May

MACAU, April 30 - To facilitate patient travel between Conde de São Januário General Hospital and the Macao Union Medical Center, the Health Bureau and the Macao Union Medical Center will jointly launch a temporary shuttle bus service starting 4 May (Monday). The service will operate Monday through Saturday from 7:30 am to 6:30 pm, with a total of 8 daily trips available for those in need. The specific arrangements are as follows:

Starting 4 May (Monday), Monday through Saturday

From Conde de São Januário General Hospital to Macao Union Medical Center: 7:30 am to 2:30 pm, 4 trips daily

From Macao Union Medical Center to Conde de São Januário General Hospital: 11:30 am to 6:30 pm, 4 trips daily

  • Pick-up/Drop-off locations:

Macao Union Medical Center: Lobby, 1F (waiting area located to the right of the main entrance)

Conde de São Januário General Hospital: Near the bus stop at the Emergency Building (near the entrance and exit for the 24-hour outpatient clinics)

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Health Bureau and Macao Union Medical Center jointly launches temporary shuttle bus service starting 4 May

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