Winner of the “2026 Singapore International Violin Competition” performs with the Macao Orchestra at the Cathedral in May

MACAU, April 30 - As part of the programmes of the Macao Orchestra’s 2025-26 Concert Season, the “Singapore International Violin Competition Winner’s Concert” will be held on 9 May at the Cathedral, at 8pm. The concert will feature violinist Georgii Moroz, first prize winner of the “2026 Singapore International Violin Competition”, who will collaborate with the Macao Orchestra to showcase the appeal of world-class music. Tickets are now on sale through the Macau Ticketing Network.

The “Singapore International Violin Competition”, organised by the Yong Siew Toh Conservatory of Music at the National University of Singapore, is a major triennial musical event in the Asia-Pacific region dedicated to promoting the sustainable development of classical music and providing a platform for young violinists to showcase their talent. After multiple selection rounds including solos, chamber music and concertos, Ukrainian contestant Georgii Moroz won the first prize at the latest edition of the Competition. His performance was hailed as a “soulful dialogue”, and his virtuosity and delicate emotion won high acclaim.

Closely aligned with the Macao SAR Government’s policies, the Macao Orchestra is dedicated to promote Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist” and build a platform for cross-regional cultural dialogue. Through this concert held in collaboration with the winner of this international competition, the Macao Orchestra hopes to further promote musical exchange while enriching the cultural connotation of Macao and enhancing its international image.

The programme of the concert includes Carl Nielsen’s Maskarade Overture, Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No.1 in G minor, Op. 26, and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 4 in C minor, D.417, “Tragic”. The concert will last approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes with no interval, and tickets are priced at MOP 150. For ticketing and enquiries, please call the 24-hour hotline 2855 5555. Ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.

The Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season is co-organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Macao Orchestra Company, Limited, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A., and Wynn Resorts (Macau) S.A., with the support of BOC Macau.

For more information about the Macao Orchestra 2025-26 Concert Season and the electronic version of the concert season booklet, please visit the Macao Orchestra’s website at www.om-macau.org or refer to the programme information on the Macau Ticketing Network.