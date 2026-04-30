External merchandise trade statistics for the first quarter of 2026

MACAU, April 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that total value of merchandise exports increased by 19.7% year-on-year to MOP4.18 billion in the first quarter of 2026, of which values of re-exports (MOP3.78 billion) and domestic exports (MOP396 million) grew by 20.2% and 14.7% respectively. Total value of merchandise imports rose by 25.1% year-on-year to MOP37.26 billion. In the first quarter, external merchandise trade totalled MOP41.44 billion, and merchandise trade deficit amounted to MOP33.08 billion.

Analysed by destination, merchandise exports to the Chinese mainland (MOP559 million), the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR) (MOP2.88 billion) and the EU (MOP65 million) went up by 221.6%, 7.1% and 15.1% respectively year-on-year in the first quarter. Analysed by commodity, exports of Non-textiles increased by 24.2% year-on-year to MOP3.89 billion, while exports of Textiles & garments went down by 19.9% to MOP286 million.

By place of origin, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP14.41 billion), the Hong Kong SAR (MOP2.73 billion) and the EU (MOP9.64 billion) rose by 65.3%, 77.1% and 2.4% respectively year-on-year in the first quarter. Analysed by place of consignment, merchandise imports from the Chinese mainland (MOP5.19 billion) and the Hong Kong SAR (MOP30.46 billion) increased by 12.9% and 29.2% respectively year-on-year. In terms of commodity, imports of Consumer goods went up by 9.1% to MOP24.20 billion, of which imports of Gold jewellery (MOP4.01 billion) hiked by 53.5%, while imports of Food & beverages (MOP5.36 billion) shrank by 5.9%.

In March 2026, total merchandise exports grew by 24.2% year-on-year to MOP1.38 billion. Value of re-exports rose by 27.2% to MOP1.26 billion, of which re-exports of Diamond & diamond jewellery surged by 94.8%, while those of Garments slid by 23.3%. Value of domestic exports dropped by 0.2% to MOP124 million, of which domestic exports of Pharmaceutical products & organic chemicals fell by 43.2%, while those of Copper & articles thereof increased by 35.8%. Meanwhile, total merchandise imports went up by 26.0% year-on-year to MOP12.98 billion; imports of Mobile phones and Gold jewellery showed respective growth of 111.1% and 36.6%, whereas imports of Food & beverages reduced by 13.4%. Merchandise trade deficit totalled MOP11.60 billion in March.