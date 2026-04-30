Statistics on electronic payment transaction value for March 2026 - restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade

MACAU, April 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the electronic payment transaction values (hereinafter referred to as transaction values) for restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade in March 2026 increased by 0.2% and 10.0% year-on-year respectively. In the first quarter of this year, the transaction values for these two industries showed respective growth of 2.2% and 19.4% year-on-year.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In the first quarter of 2026, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments grew by 2.2% year-on-year to MOP3.59 billion. In March, the transaction value totalled MOP1.11 billion, up by 0.2% year-on-year. The transaction values for Western Restaurants and Fast-food Restaurants rose by 10.1% and 7.8% respectively, while those for Japanese & Korean Restaurants and Chinese Restaurants went down by 4.2% and 2.4%. In comparison with February, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments fell by 12.6% after the holiday.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade in the first quarter of 2026 amounted to MOP16.27 billion, an increase of 19.4% year-on-year. In March, the transaction value grew by 10.0% year-on-year to MOP4.37 billion. The transaction values for Cosmetics & Sanitary Articles Retailers (+39.9%), Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers (+26.0%) and Adults’ Clothing Retailers (+22.7%) registered notable year-on-year growth, whereas those for Department Stores (-11.4%) and Pharmacies (-6.6%) declined. Meanwhile, on a month-on-month basis, the transaction value for retail trade recorded a seasonal drop of 32.6%.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.