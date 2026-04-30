Preliminary figures for gross domestic product for the first quarter of 2026

MACAU, April 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the economy of the Macao Special Administrative Region showed steady and promising growth in the first quarter of 2026, underpinned by a notable increase in exports of services due to surging visitor arrivals amid the Lunar New Year holidays and a series of festive events. The preliminary figure for Gross Domestic Product (GDP) totalled MOP108.01 billion in the first quarter of this year, up by 7.1% year-on-year in real terms. The overall economic output corresponded to 90.3% of the total in the same period of 2019.

Analysed by major component, total exports of services increased by 13.9% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2026, fuelled by a 13.7% rise in visitor arrivals. As regards domestic demand, private consumption expenditure grew by 2.8%, while government final consumption expenditure and gross fixed capital formation dipped by 4.8% and 21.9% respectively.