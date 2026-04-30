The Applications for the Second Phase of the “First-Store Economy Scheme” Will Commence on 1 May Promoting the Empowerment of the Debut Economy to Drive Macao’s Diversified Development

MACAU, April 30 - Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy

The second phase of the Macao SAR Government’s “First-Store Economy Scheme” will be open for applications from 1 May to 31 July 2026. Eligible international brands, such as those from Portuguese speaking countries, Spanish speaking countries or European countries, as well as brands from Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR and Taiwan Region, are encouraged to submit their applications. This initiative aims to incentivise promising foreign brands to launch their first stores in Macao, enhancing the city’s attractiveness in the business environment. The objective is to accelerate the gathering of premium brands and innovative business models, stimulate economic vibrancy within the community, enhance local employment opportunities, and promote the empowerment of the debut economy to drive Macao’s diversified development.

20 Applications in the First Phase of the “First-Store Economy Scheme” Met the Stipulated Criteria

The “First-Store Economy Scheme” is administered by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) and supported by the Industrial and Commercial Development Fund (FDIC).

In accordance with the provisions of the “First-Store Economy Scheme”, IPIM will assess the applications and perform brand reviews through the Investment Committee. Approvals will be granted after considering various factors comprehensively, including the case circumstances, budgetary capacity of the Scheme and the best public interest. In the first phase of the “First-Store Economy Scheme”, 20 applications met the Scheme’s objectives and criteria. The approved brands came from Portugal, Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, and Taiwan Region. Apart from catering and retail brands, the applications also encompassed innovative ventures with technological facets, such as interactive motion-sensing games and product experience centres. Notably, 80% of the applicants are local Macao investors. Some brands are slated to open their first stores in specified areas such as the ZAPE, Fai Chi Kei, Hac Sa Wan and Iao Hon. For subsidised cases, it is required to submit operational and expenditure supporting documents within the specified time frame outlined by the Scheme. After IPIM’s verification, the subsidy will be disbursed in three instalments based on the actual expenses.

In addition, to continually advocate for the “First-Store Economy Scheme” and effectively disseminate information to potential brands, IPIM has visited the Chinese Mainland, Portugal, Spain and Singapore to promote the Scheme to local business associations and well-known enterprises, proactively attracting reputable brands to establish a presence in Macao.

Launched in 2025, the “First Store Economy Scheme” will last for three years and will have six application phases. In addition to the basic subsidy, the “First-Store Economy Scheme” also offers an additional subsidy to incentivise foreign brands to prioritise settling in eight specified areas (including Ilha Verde, Fai Chi Kei, Doca do Lamau, Toi San, Areia Preta and Iao Hon, San Kio, Barra/Manduco, and ZAPE area) and employing a specified number of local full-time employees. The objective of the subsidy scheme is to bolster the development of the local communities and create more employment opportunities. The maximum amount of the subsidies is MOP 1 million.

For details regarding the subsidy details, application requirements, and required documents, please visit the IPIM website (https://www.ipim.gov.mo/) or scan the QR code on the poster. For any inquiry, please call 28710300 during office hours or email to ece@ipim.gov.mo.

The Macao SAR government will continue to optimise the business environment, stimulate economic vibrancy within the community by introducing high-quality first stores and innovative business models. The initiative also seeks to generate more stable employment opportunities and propel the advancement of Macao’s economy towards higher quality and diversification.