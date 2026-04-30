Package tours and hotel occupancy rate for the first quarter of 2026

MACAU, April 30 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments stood at 92.3% in the first quarter of 2026, an uplift of 2.1 percentage points year-on-year. The rates for 5-star (95.4%), 4-star (88.7%) and 3-star hotels (87.5%) showed respective year-on-year growth of 2.1 percentage points, 4.0 percentage points and 0.9 percentage points.

Number of guests of hotel establishments increased by 2.6% year-on-year to 3,673,000 in the first quarter; those from the Chinese mainland (2,743,000) and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (390,000) rose by 0.6% and 4.3% respectively. Meanwhile, international guests (338,000) grew by 16.0% year-on-year; among them, those from the Republic of Korea (106,000), Thailand (28,000), Malaysia (22,000) and India (19,000) went up by 15.1%, 61.3%, 1.2% and 51.0% respectively, while those from Japan (25,000) and Indonesia (14,000) went down by 2.9% and 18.2% respectively.

In the first quarter, number of inbound package tour visitors totalled 475,000, down by 14.0% year-on-year. As more Mainland visitors travelled to the Macao Special Administrative Region under the Individual Visit Scheme, number of inbound package tour visitors from the Chinese mainland fell by 20.4% to 385,000. On the other hand, international tour visitors rose by 16.1% to 65,000.

In March this year, the average occupancy rate of guest rooms of hotel establishments was 90.8%, up by 1.7 percentage points year-on-year. Number of guests diminished slightly by 0.6% year-on-year to 1,202,000, of which international guests (129,000) rose by 22.2%. A total of 197,000 inbound package tour visitors were recorded in March, down by 20.1% year-on-year; yet, international tour visitors grew by 10.4% to 22,000.