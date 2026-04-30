Amy Shira Teitel Says As NASA Weighs Cuts, National Space Day Highlights the Past and Future of America’s Space Program

Amy Shira Teitel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space exploration has captivated humanity since ancient times, from early astronomers studying the skies to explorers charting the stars and imagining what lies beyond. As National Space Day is recognized on Friday, May 1, space historian, author, and YouTuber Amy Shira Teitel is calling attention to the enduring relevance of America’s space program at a time when proposed cuts to NASA could significantly impact its future.

With renewed public interest in space exploration and continued progress on missions such as Artemis II, Teitel says it is more important than ever to understand how decades of innovation and persistence have led to today’s advancements.

“It’s still important to understand history and the legacy of our space program. While we tend to look at missions like Artemis II in isolation, looking to history helps us contextualize why missions happen when and how they do. We can see how we've built up to this point,” says Teitel.

Teitel, author of Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight, explores the overlooked contributions of women in early spaceflight and highlights their lasting impact on the industry today. Her work sheds light on pioneers who challenged institutional barriers and helped expand opportunities within the space program.

“The success of NASA is the culmination of decades of work and effort. Even before the launch of Sputnik 1 in 1957, scientists and engineers were already laying the groundwork for spaceflight,” Teitel explains.

As the space program continues to evolve, Teitel says its future depends not only on human astronauts but also on robotic missions, which have played a vital role in scientific discovery, planetary research, and deep space missions.

Her observations come at a time when NASA is facing significant reductions to its science budget, raising concerns about the potential impact on robotic missions and long-term exploration goals.

A recent report detailing the President’s FY2027 budget request for NASA proposes a $5.6 billion cut (23%), with science programs hit hardest by a $3.4 billion reduction, down 46% from the prior year. Adjusted for inflation, the agency’s budget would fall to its lowest level in 66 years, while a workforce already reduced by 20% could lose thousands more jobs.

“This is deeply concerning given the impact it could have on a vital area like science,” Teitel concludes. “Looking ahead to long-term exploration, we have to recognize not just the importance of human missions but robotic missions as well -- there's still a human involved, they're just on Earth. These are missions exploring the most interesting parts of our Solar System and gathering crucial data about our own planet. With Earth Science facing cuts, the urgency of supporting these programs becomes even clearer.”

About Amy Shira Teitel

Amy Shira Teitel is a space historian, author, and science communicator known for her work on the history of human spaceflight. She is the author of Fighting for Space: Two Pilots and Their Historic Battle for Female Spaceflight and Breaking the Chains of Gravity. She is also the creator of “The Vintage Space” channel on YouTube where she brings the stories of early space exploration to a broad audience.

To learn more about Teitel and her impactful work, visit: https://www.amyshirateitel.com/home.html

Amy Shira Teitel is available for interviews.

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