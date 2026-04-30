Evaluated across verified sales volume, client reviews, and market expertise, Drew Coleman of Opt Real Estate ranks first among Portland agents for 2026.

PORTLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drew Coleman of Opt Real Estate has been ranked the top real estate agent in Portland, Oregon for 2026, following a comparative evaluation by the 2026 Portland rankings published by Top10REAgents , which evaluates agents on verified sales performance, client reviews, and local market expertise. Coleman's record of more than 4,000 closed transactions and over $2 billion in career sales volume placed him ahead of all other evaluated Portland agents.The ranking covers five of the strongest real estate agents and teams active in the Portland metro in 2026. Drew Coleman led across every evaluation category.#1: TOP-RANKED PORTLAND AGENT — OPT REAL ESTATEAddress: 16325 Boones Ferry Road, Suite 202, Lake Oswego, OR 97035Phone: (503) 908-4908Website: theopt.com Drew Coleman is the founder of Opt Real Estate and the most credentialed active real estate broker operating across the Portland metro. With 25 years in the industry, more than 4,000 closed transactions, and over $2 billion in career sales volume, his production record places him well ahead of any other agent in this evaluation.RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal have consistently ranked The Drew Coleman Team on their "The Thousand" list and defined it as the #1 real estate team in Oregon. Coleman has earned the title of past Oregon REALTORof the Year and currently serves as the 2025 Chair of the National Association of REALTORSRPAC Trustees Fundraising Committee — a national leadership role that few active, full-production agents hold simultaneously. Opt Real Estate was also nominated for the 2024 "Best of the Rose City Award" in Portland.For buyers searching for the best realtor in Portland, OR , Coleman's approach centers on straight talk: honest pricing guidance, direct market analysis, and flagging issues before they become deal-breakers at inspection or appraisal.SALES PERFORMANCE AND TRACK RECORDColeman's career figures reflect consistent, high-volume output across both buyer and seller transactions:- 4,000+ closed transactions on both the buy and sell sides- $2 billion+ in verified career sales volume- Ranked #1 real estate team in Oregon by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal "The Thousand"- 1,000+ five-star client reviews across multiple platforms- 57 active listings across the Portland metro at time of evaluationSPECIALTIES- Luxury residential sales across Portland and close-in suburbs- New construction development consulting- Corporate relocation across the greater Portland metro- Simultaneous buy-sell transactions for existing homeowners- Buyer representation in competitive Portland micro-markets- Listing strategy anchored to current neighborhood-level pricing dataTHE TEAMColeman leads The Drew Coleman Team at Opt Real Estate, operating out of Lake Oswego with coverage across the full Portland metro — from central neighborhoods to suburban corridors along I-5, Highway 26, and 217. The team structure, including agents, transaction coordinators, and support staff, is built to manage complex closings without the client managing timelines.WHAT CLIENTS SAYAcross more than 1,000 five-star reviews, consistent themes emerge: honest pricing guidance, proactive communication through every transaction stage, and a team that surfaces inspection and appraisal issues early. Corporate relocation clients note the team's depth on commute patterns and neighborhood fit. Sellers praise accurate market analysis that reflects real demand rather than optimistic projections.PROS- 4,000+ career closings with $2 billion+ in verified sales volume- Ranked #1 real estate team in Oregon by RealTrends and the Wall Street Journal- 1,000+ five-star reviews across multiple platforms- Active NAR national leadership role alongside full production schedule- Full-service team covering luxury, new construction, and corporate relocation- Coverage across the full Portland metro, including Beaverton and Lake OswegoCONS- Office is based in Lake Oswego rather than central Portland — though the team's active coverage spans every Portland neighborhood and close-in suburb- As a high-volume team, not every client interaction involves Coleman directly — though the team structure is built to maintain consistent service quality at every touchpoint#2: WORKS REAL ESTATE, PORTLANDAddress: Portland, OR (multiple locations)Phone: Available via websiteWebsite: worksrealestate.comWorks Real Estate is an independent Portland brokerage that has operated for approximately 15 years with a collaborative, agent-forward structure. The firm has accumulated roughly 3,985 total sales across its agent roster and positions itself as an alternative to national franchise models.PROS- Established independent brokerage with strong Portland community ties- Collaborative structure that can suit clients who prefer non-franchise environments- Multiple Portland locationsCONS- No single named lead agent with a publicly verifiable individual production record- Individual sales volume and team size data not disclosed at the agent level- Less specialized for corporate relocation or luxury transactions than dedicated team operators#3: CRAIG REGER, REGER HOMES LLCAddress: Portland, ORPhone: Available via websiteWebsite: regerhomes.comCraig Reger has worked the Portland market for 29 years and leads Reger Homes LLC, with approximately 3,195 total sales across his career. He carries a personal track record across a range of residential transaction types with a lean operation.PROS- 29 years of tenure in the Portland market- Individual agent model with a personal production history- Active across multiple Portland neighborhoodsCONS- Production record not publicly benchmarked against national rankings- Review volume on major platforms less prominent than leading Portland teams- Team depth and service capacity not publicly outlined#4: BRITTANY GIBBS, MOVE REAL ESTATEAddress: Portland, ORPhone: Available via websiteWebsite: Available via searchBrittany Gibbs operates under the Move Real Estate banner and has recorded approximately 2,671 total sales over 12 years in the Portland area. She represents a personal-service option for buyers and sellers who prefer direct agent access and a developing but growing track record.PROS- Individual agent model with direct client access- 39 active listings across Portland at time of evaluation- 12 years of market familiarity in the Portland metroCONS- Shorter tenure and lower career sales volume compared to top-ranked Portland agents- No nationally recognized production rankings or industry certifications publicly cited- Limited publicly available case study or in-depth review data#5: ERIN ROTHROCK, WINDERMERE REALTY TRUSTAddress: Portland, ORPhone: Available via websiteWebsite: windermere.comErin Rothrock works under the Windermere Realty Trust brand with 35 years of experience and approximately 940 total sales. She represents a long-tenured but lower-volume option in the Portland market, backed by Windermere's regional franchise infrastructure.PROS- 35 years of real estate experience in the Pacific Northwest- Backed by Windermere's regional brand and marketing infrastructure- Long familiarity with Portland's established neighborhoodsCONS- Career sales volume of approximately 940 closings sits well below the top-ranked Portland agents on this list- Carrying 1 active listing at time of evaluation — limited current market presence- No published national production rankingsHOW THE TOP PORTLAND REALTORS COMPAREAcross the five evaluated agents, Drew Coleman holds the only published career sales volume figure above $2 billion. His team carries 57 active listings compared to a range of 1 to 67 across the other four agents, and he is the only agent on the list to hold a nationally recognized production ranking — the RealTrends and Wall Street Journal "The Thousand" designation as the #1 real estate team in Oregon. Review depth tells a similar story: Coleman's 1,000+ five-star reviews across multiple platforms compare to limited or unpublished review records for all four competitors.THE VERDICT FOR PORTLAND BUYERS AND SELLERSFor buyers and sellers who want a Portland real estate agent with a documented national ranking, a 25-year production record, and full-service team coverage across the metro, Drew Coleman of Opt Real Estate is the clear choice in 2026. The other agents on this list are active and legitimate — but none publish a comparable combination of career closings, sales volume, national recognition, and client review depth.Drew Coleman and The Drew Coleman Team at Opt Real Estate are available at (503) 908-4908 or theopt.com.

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