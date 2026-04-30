Aqualia Celebrates Quarter-Century Brand Milestone with Expansion to 2,347 Municipalities Across 19 Countries

Aqualia's Brand 25th Anniversary Aqualia Water Plant in TX Aqualia will take on the design, construction, and operation of an emergency desalination plant in Corpus Christi, TX. Aqualia Water Plant in TX Aqualia workers

Founded in 2001, the global water leader marks its 25-year brand anniversary with $1.9B in revenue and expanded presence in water-stressed markets, including TX

Aqualia's evolution over the past 25 years reflects our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and public service.” — Santiago Lafuente, Aqualia's CEO

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aqualia , a global leader in water management, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of its brand, highlighting a trajectory of sustained international growth and a continued commitment to delivering reliable, sustainable water solutions in communities across Texas and the United States.Founded in 2001 as part of the FCC Group to unify its water services operations, Aqualia has expanded from managing services in approximately 700 municipalities in Spain to operating in 2,347 municipalities across 19 countries. Today, the company employs more than 14,400 professionals worldwide and reported revenues of €1.79 billion ($1.9 billion) in 2025, an increase of more than 370 percent over the past 25 years.While the milestone was commemorated during an institutional event in Madrid attended by company leadership and stakeholders, the impact of Aqualia's growth is increasingly visible in markets like Texas, where water resilience and infrastructure investment are urgent priorities."Aqualia's evolution over the past 25 years reflects our commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and public service. As we look ahead, we remain focused on supporting communities—especially in water-stressed regions like Texas, with sustainable and forward-looking solutions."Santiago Lafuente, Aqualia's CEO.U.S. Expansion and Water Security FocusThe company's U.S. presence continues to grow as cities face increasing pressure from drought conditions, climate variability, and rising demand. Aqualia is actively contributing its global expertise in desalination, water reuse, and efficient utility management to support long-term water security strategies across the region.The anniversary event also featured a conversation between CEO Santiago Lafuente and former CEO Félix Parra, who led the company from 2013 to 2024. Both emphasized the enduring values that have guided Aqualia's success: innovation, technical specialization, transparency, and a strong public service vocation.Over the past two decades, Aqualia has strengthened its role as a trusted partner to municipalities, regulators, and communities worldwide, delivering essential water services while advancing digital transformation and sustainability initiatives.As Texas communities continue to address evolving water challenges, Aqualia reaffirms its commitment to being part of the solution, bringing global experience to local needs and supporting resilient, sustainable water infrastructure.About AqualiaAqualia is one of the world's leading water management companies, providing integrated water cycle services to municipalities and industries. The company operates in 19 countries and serves 45 million people worldwide, focusing on efficiency, sustainability, and innovation.About MDS AqualiaMDS Aqualia combines global expertise with local execution. Municipal District Services (MDS), part of Aqualia's U.S. operations, has provided full-service management, operations, and maintenance of water and wastewater infrastructure for utility districts in the Houston area since 2007, supporting safe, compliant, and reliable service delivery across growing Texas communities.Media Contacts:Andrea Gomez | 832-858-5850Erika Abboud | 832-216-0122marketing.usa@aqualia.com

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