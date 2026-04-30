VIP IGNITE BRINGS PREMIER INDUSTRY NETWORKING EVENT TO NEW YORK CITY THIS AUGUST

At a VIP Ignite industry networking event, a working entertainment professional takes the floor to share firsthand knowledge with a room of serious aspiring talent — the kind of direct access to real industry expertise that defines the VIP Ignite experien When industry professionals speak, VIP Ignite talent listens. A packed room of aspiring models and actors getting real talk from a working entertainment professional at a VIP Ignite New York event. At a VIP Ignite New York industry networking event, aspiring talent gather in close conversation with a working entertainment professional — reviewing portfolios, exchanging feedback, and building the real industry relationships that launch careers.

Aspiring Models and Actors Connect with Top Industry Professionals and Build Their Portfolios at This Exclusive Three-Day Experience

We are bringing our talent directly into the room with the agents and casting directors who can change their careers. No middlemen. No gatekeeping. Just real access.” — Alycia Kaback

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VIP Ignite, the nationally recognized talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback , today announced its upcoming New York City Industry Networking Event — a three-day immersive professional experience taking place August 21-23, 2026. Designed for serious aspiring models and actors, the event provides direct face-to-face access to top agents, casting directors, photographers, and entertainment industry experts, along with professional portfolio development sessions that give participants the materials and relationships they need to pursue representation and bookings at the professional level.The New York event is part of VIP Ignite's ongoing national series of industry access experiences, which have connected thousands of aspiring talent with the professionals and resources needed to transition from aspiring to working. New York — the epicenter of fashion, commercial, film, and television production in the United States — is one of the most significant stops on the VIP Ignite calendar, drawing industry professionals who are actively engaged in the city's live and working entertainment market."New York is the most competitive entertainment market in the world — and that means it also has the most opportunity," said Alycia Kaback, Co-Founder of VIP Ignite. "What we have always done at VIP Ignite is take the barriers down. This August, we are bringing our talent directly into the room with the agents, the casting directors, and the photographers who can change the course of their careers. No middlemen. No gatekeeping. Just real access."The August 21-23 event will include direct one-on-one networking sessions with agents and casting directors, professional portfolio shoots and headshot sessions conducted on-site by industry photographers, personalized feedback and career guidance from working entertainment professionals, educational panels covering the current landscape of modeling, acting, commercial work, and digital entertainment, and strategic coaching from VIP Ignite's expert team led by Deneen White, President of Talent Development.Sir Michael Fomkin emphasized the rare caliber of access the event provides: "In this industry, the relationships you build and the materials you present determine everything. Our New York event gives talent both — in three days, in one of the greatest entertainment cities on earth. Participants leave with a professional portfolio and professional relationships. That combination is what launches careers."Deneen White underscored the event's commitment to individualized attention: "Every participant at this event gets seen — not as a number, but as a professional. Our team and our industry guests are there to engage, evaluate, and guide. The New York event is built to create real momentum for every person in the room."Registration for the VIP Ignite New York Industry Networking Event on August 21-23, 2026 is now open. Space is limited. Visit www.vipignitelive.com to reserve your spot.About VIP IgniteVIP Ignite is a leading talent development organization co-founded by Sir Michael Fomkin and Alycia Kaback. For nearly two decades, VIP Ignite has connected aspiring models and actors with industry professionals, casting directors, agents, and opportunities across film, television, and commercial entertainment. Learn more at www.vipignitelive.com

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