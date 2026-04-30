Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs Respond to Federal Reclassification of State Licensed Medical Marijuana

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs today issued a statement following the Trump administration’s decision to reclassify state-licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under federal law, a significant policy change that could affect taxation, research and the broader regulatory environment for licensed cannabis operators.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche signed the order last week and the impact is already been felt across the country.

The order does not legalize marijuana for medical or recreational use under federal law, but it does move state-licensed medical marijuana into the less strictly regulated Schedule III category. According to the new federal order, the change also gives licensed medical marijuana operators a major tax break and eases some barriers to cannabis research.

40 states now have medical marijuana systems, while 24 states plus Washington, D.C. have authorized adult recreational use. At the same time, it remains unclear how the new federal order will affect operations in states where licensed recreational marijuana businesses also serve medical patients.

Mellow Fellow, an alternative cannabinoid brand, and Arvida Labs, a rare-cannabinoid manufacturing company, said the move represents another significant shift in the evolving federal cannabis policy landscape.

“This is a meaningful federal development for licensed operators and for the broader conversation around how cannabis should be regulated in the United States,” said Lindsey Goldstein, co-founder of Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs. “As the rules continue to evolve, our focus remains on compliance, clear labeling, product testing and responsible operations in every market we serve.”

The companies said that while the federal order applies specifically to state-licensed medical marijuana, the broader impact will likely be felt across manufacturing, compliance, taxation and product development decisions throughout the cannabinoid sector.

Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs said they will continue monitoring federal and state developments and evaluating how changes in federal policy may affect licensed cannabis markets, hemp-derived product strategy and long-term operating decisions.

“When the rules become more defined, it creates a better environment for responsible operators to plan, test, document and build products with greater consistency,” said Lex Kaplan, Vice President of Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs.

About Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs

Mellow Fellow and Arvida Labs are sister companies co-founded by Lindsey Goldstein and Gerard Coombs Jr., with leadership that includes Gerard Coombs Sr. and Lex Kaplan, serving retail, wholesale and brand partners in regulated hemp markets. Mellow Fellow produces pharmacist-formulated alternative cannabinoid products with transparent labeling and third-party testing. Arvida Labs manufactures rare cannabinoids, offering production solutions from extraction through white-label goods. Together, they focus on quality assurance, compliance and consistency in cannabinoid product development.



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