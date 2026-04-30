Smart Data Solutions Named Major Contender in Everest Group’s 2026 Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix®

Everest Names Smart Data Solutions a Major Contender Everest Group Peak Matrix 2026 The Everest Group Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 is based on Everest Group’s 2025 research cycle, including provider RFIs, client reference checks, and market analysis covering the period from July 2024 through June 2

Recognition highlights Smart Data Solutions’ AI‑native platform powering claims, clearinghouse, and data‑intensive payer operations.

For a long time, fragmentation was simply the cost of operating at scale. But today, with advances in AI and intelligent workflow automation, that no longer has to be the case.” — April Gill, COO, Smart Data Solutions

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Data Solutions, a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent workflow automation through a unified, AI‑native platform, has been recognized as a Major Contender in the Everest Group Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.

The assessment evaluates 33 service providers supporting healthcare payer back‑office intelligent operations in the U.S. market, based on market impact and vision and capability, including service scope, innovation, and delivery effectiveness. Inclusion on the PEAK Matrix® reflects Everest Group’s assessment of providers demonstrating differentiated capabilities in advancing healthcare payer operations.

According to the Everest Group assessment, Smart Data Solutions demonstrates particular strength in transaction‑intensive payer operations, including claims processing, EDI/clearinghouse services, and data digitization. These capabilities support healthcare organizations as they navigate increasing administrative complexity, evolving regulatory requirements, and ongoing workforce constraints.

“Escalating transaction volumes and documentation‑heavy workflows are pushing healthcare payers to modernize operations, increasing the need for more intelligent, automation‑led execution,” said Vivek Kumar, Practice Director, Everest Group. “Smart Data Solutions, with its capabilities across claims, EDI/clearinghouse, and data digitization, is augmenting its positioning through investments in AI‑led prior authorization (via Basys.ai). These factors have earned it the position of Major Contender in Everest Group’s Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026.”

“For more than 26 years, Smart Data Solutions has helped healthcare organizations manage complex, high‑volume operations at scale,” said April Gill, COO, Smart Data Solutions. Healthcare operations didn’t become fragmented by accident—they evolved that way to manage complexity across systems, regulations, and workflows that weren’t designed to work together. For a long time, fragmentation was simply the cost of operating at scale. But today, with advances in AI and intelligent workflow automation, that no longer has to be the case.

This recognition from Everest Group reinforces our focus on delivering AI‑Native, purpose‑built, workflow automation that replaces fragmentation with unified, intelligent operations, improving efficiency, strengthening data integrity and, enabling healthcare organizations to operate with confidence.”

The Everest Group Healthcare Payer Intelligent Operations PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2026 is based on Everest Group’s 2025 research cycle, including provider RFIs, client reference checks, and market analysis covering the period from July 2024 through June 2025.

About Smart Data Solutions

Smart Data Solutions is a healthcare technology company delivering intelligent workflow automation through a unified, AI‑native platform. For more than 26 years, Smart Data Solutions has partnered with healthcare organizations to support complex operations at scale, serving over 600 clients nationwide.

Purpose‑built for healthcare, Smart Data Solutions unifies intake, intelligence, and workflow orchestration, eliminating fragmentation, reducing rework, and improving operational control across the enterprise. At the core of the company is an AI‑native platform that validates, structures, enriches, and orchestrates data before it reaches downstream systems, ensuring accuracy, interoperability, and auditability at scale.

Powered by this platform, Smart Data Solutions delivers a modern portfolio of solutions—including Digital Mailroom, Document Intelligence, Clearinghouse, Intelligent Connectivity, and Operational Support & RPA, enabling healthcare organizations to reduce cost, increase efficiency, and operate with confidence.

**Licensed extracts taken from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Reports may be used by licensed third parties for use in their own marketing and promotional activities and collateral. Selected extracts from Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports do not necessarily provide the full context of our research and analysis. All research and analysis conducted by Everest Group’s analysts and included in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® reports is independent and no organization has paid a fee to be featured or to influence their ranking. To access the complete research and to learn more about our methodology, please visit Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Reports.

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