Armstrong directs flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor and remembrance of Rep. Liz Conmy
Conmy died Saturday, April 25, at age 67, along with her partner, Joe Cass, in a plane crash in Minnesota. Conmy had represented District 11 in the North Dakota House of Representatives since 2022.
A celebration of life service for Conmy will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at RiverHaven Events Center, 700 1st Ave. N., Moorhead, Minnesota.
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