Armstrong directs flags to be flown at half-staff Friday in honor and remembrance of Rep. Liz Conmy

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Kelly Armstrong has directed all U.S. and North Dakota flags to be flown at half-staff from dawn to dusk Friday, May 1, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of state Rep. Liz Conmy of Fargo.

Conmy died Saturday, April 25, at age 67, along with her partner, Joe Cass, in a plane crash in Minnesota. Conmy had represented District 11 in the North Dakota House of Representatives since 2022.

A celebration of life service for Conmy will be held from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at RiverHaven Events Center, 700 1st Ave. N., Moorhead, Minnesota.