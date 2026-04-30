Bond‑Pro Unveils AI‑Native Surety Underwriting Platform Powering Intelligent Risk Assessment and Portfolio Awareness

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AI-powered platform unifies underwriting workflows, automates data intake, and empowers faster, smarter surety risk decisions

After more than twenty years of serving Surety and specialty insurance companies, we’re now fusing that domain expertise with agentic AI—and it’s redefining what’s possible.”” — Fred Duguay, President & CEO of Bond-Pro

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bond‑Pro, the industry’s leading enterprise Surety platform, today introduced its next‑generation AI‑Native Underwriting Platform, purpose‑built to redefine underwriting execution and enforce operational discipline at scale.Designed specifically for the unique operational requirements of the Surety industry, Bond‑Pro’s platform empowers underwriters to assess risk, control portfolio exposure, and deliver rapid, precise responses to agents and brokers—all within one integrated workspace.Bond‑Pro’s initial AI‑powered release tackles one of underwriting’s most time‑consuming bottlenecks: the intake of financial statements and WIPs. What today requires hours of manual data entry, reconciliation, and cleanup is transformed into an streamlined data collection that accelerates access to actionable insights.“This marks a major leap forward in our digital platform suite,” said Fred Duguay, CEO of Bond‑Pro. “Surety underwriting is moving toward portfolio‑level, real‑time decision intelligence. This release provides Sureties with the ability to automate routine work, coordinate complex workflows, and dynamically synchronize underwriting with risk appetite. After more than twenty years of serving Surety and specialty carriers, we’re now fusing that domain expertise with agentic AI—and it’s redefining what’s possible.”As surety markets grow more complex and demand greater speed, transparency, and precision, Bond‑Pro’s AI‑Native Underwriting Platform positions carriers to confidently meet the future. With decades of Surety specific domain expertise now combined with advanced AI capabilities, Bond‑Pro is setting a new standard for intelligent underwriting and driving the next evolution of surety performance and growth.About Bond-ProBond-Pro is the leading developer of AI-Native surety automation and management software. Bond-Pro products have been utilized by many insurance carriers and hundreds of insurance agencies worldwide for over 30 years. The software drives premium growth, improves underwriting efficiency, reduces costs, and mitigates risk. Bond-Pro’s technology platform and services enable surety professionals to effectively manage the entire surety life cycle, including account and bond underwriting, scoring, rating, and decision making. For more information visit https://bond-pro.ai or call +1 (813) 413-7576.#Surety #SuretyTech #AI #FutureProof

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