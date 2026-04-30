Thunder Laser USA Announces Ignite Live 2026: A Hands-On Laser Training Conference Coming to Quitman, TX

Three-Day Immersive Event Brings Together Laser Makers, Industry Experts, and the Full Thunder Laser Team

QUITMAN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thunder Laser USA, a leading provider of professional CO₂ laser engraving and cutting machines trusted by over 10,000 small businesses, schools, and creators across the United States, announced Ignite Live 2026 — a three-day hands-on laser training conference and community experience taking place July 16–18, 2026 at Thunder Laser USA headquarters in Quitman, Texas.Tickets are now on sale at the official Ignite event page . Availability is limited and offered on a first-come, first-served basis.About Ignite Live 2026Ignite Live is not a webinar or a standard demo day — it is a full-immersion laser event designed for makers, small business owners, and laser enthusiasts who want real, hands-on time with the tools, techniques, and experts leading the industry. The event is built around a no-pressure, community-first philosophy, offering attendees the freedom to learn at their own pace and build a custom schedule that fits their goals."No sales pressure. No stuffy conference vibes. Just like-minded makers, honest answers, and a community that wants you to succeed," according to the event's official description.The event kicks off on the evening of July 16 with a Meet & Greet, followed by two full days of training, presentations, and live demos on July 17 and 18. All meals and beverages are included with ticket purchase throughout the three-day event.What's New at Ignite 2026This year's event introduces several new features to enhance the attendee experience:Choose-Your-Own Learning Paths: Booth-style learning stations allow attendees to explore specific machines, techniques, and business topics on their own schedule.Expert-Led Presentations: Focused sessions followed by live demo booths, samples, and open Q&A time for deeper learning.Exclusive Show Pricing: Attendees gain access to special event-only pricing on demo, refurbished, and show-model Thunder Laser machines — available exclusively at Ignite.Featured Speakers and TrainersIgnite 2026 features an impressive lineup of industry professionals sharing exclusive insights, strategies, and best practices. Confirmed speakers and trainers include:Chris Locascio: Photo Engraving — mastering high-DPI photo engraving from substrate selection to professional-grade outputNick Morris & Jeff Kernohan (Lakeside Laserworks): Galvo Laser — settings, materials, maintenance, and optimized workflowsJosh Evans (LoneStar Adhesive) & Emily Bakken (WyldeWillow WoodWorks): Hat Patch Making — leather patch creation, hat press demos, and complete branding workflowsSam Annable (Uncharted Customs) & Sallie Shaw (Simply Sallie): Tumbler & Cup Engraving — rotary engraving, multi-surface techniques, and flawless finishingHaley Hoskin (Laser to Lifestyle): Business Growth — turning a laser machine into a six-figure revenue streamRobert Kofoed (Computer Creations): LightBurn Skills — workflow fundamentals, nesting, variable text, and camera setupPatrick & Courtney Boren (Houston Acrylic) & Bail Ansari (Just One More Project): Creative Projects — mixed media, edge-lighting, and sign makingChris Myers: Preventative Maintenance — alignment, cleaning, and maintenance habits to prevent costly downtimeThe full Thunder Laser USA team will also be in attendance, giving attendees the rare opportunity to connect face-to-face with the people behind the brand.What's Included with Every Ticket• Full access to all lecture sessions and hands-on training (July 17 & 18)• Complimentary meals and beverages throughout the event (July 16, 17 & 18)• Meet & Greet event on the evening of July 16• Networking opportunities, giveaways, and more• Access to exclusive show pricing on select Thunder Laser machinesMachines on display will include the Bolt, Nova Plus, Aurora, Nova Pro, and Titan series. Attendees can explore the full range of laser engraving machines on the official website.Event DetailsEvent Name: Ignite Live 2026Dates: July 16–18, 2026Location: Thunder Laser USA, Quitman, TXTickets: On sale now — limited availability, first come, first servedPricing: $99/month for 6 months (limited-time offer)More Information: www.thunderlaserusa.com/ignite About Thunder Laser USAThunder Laser USA builds fast, reliable CO₂ laser engraving and cutting machines trusted by over 10,000 small businesses, schools, and creators across the United States. Known for precision, durability, and professional-grade output, Thunder Laser machines are engineered to cut wood, acrylic, leather, and more with clean, consistent results. Every machine is backed by a two-year warranty, free one-on-one training, and expert support.Website: https://www.thunderlaserusa.com

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