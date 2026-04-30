Lisa Senters to Present Hall of Fame Awards at 2026 Smart Business Dealmakers Conference

Lisa Senters, CEO of Jet Senters Aviation, presenting at the Smart Business Dealmakers Conference in Atlanta Barrington Irving, aviation pioneer and Founder of Flying Classroom, Dealmakers Hall of Fame honoree Mitch Free, Founder and CEO of ZYCI, Dealmakers Hall of Fame honoree

Atlanta Aero Club members Mitch Free and Captain Barrington Irving to be recognized for their lasting impact on aerospace, innovation, and community.

Great businesses are built by great people, and these honorees represent what long term impact looks like in aviation and beyond” — Lisa Senters

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lisa Senters , CEO of Jet Senters Aviation and President of the Atlanta Aero Club , will present Hall of Fame awards to Atlanta Aero Club board member Mitch Free and aviation pioneer Captain Barrington Irving, who are among this year’s honorees, at the 2026 Smart Business Dealmakers Conference on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at the Atlanta Athletic Club.Free and Irving are being inducted into the Dealmakers Hall of Fame in recognition of their long-term impact across aerospace, manufacturing, education, and community leadership. The honor recognizes leaders whose careers have shaped their industries through innovation, company building, and a lasting commitment to mentorship and growth.Mitch Free is the Founder and CEO of ZYCI, an AS9100-certified precision manufacturing company serving the aerospace, defense, and advanced technology sectors. A lifelong manufacturing entrepreneur, Free has built companies that strengthen industrial supply chains, support American manufacturing, and advance innovation within aerospace and defense.“Mitch represents the kind of leadership that strengthens not just companies, but entire industries,” said Senters. “We are proud to recognize his impact and his continued role within the Atlanta Aero Club community.”Captain Barrington Irving, Founder and CEO of Flying Classroom, is a Guinness World Record holder recognized as the youngest person to fly solo around the world and the first Black man to achieve that milestone. Through Flying Classroom, his aviation education and technical training program, Irving has expanded access to STEM learning and aviation career pathways for students around the world. He was also a featured speaker at a recent Atlanta Aero Club event, where he shared his story with a sold-out audience of aviation professionals.“Barrington’s impact goes far beyond aviation,” Senters said. “He is opening doors for the next generation and showing what is possible.”The Smart Business Dealmakers Conference, a leading M&A-focused event, brings together entrepreneurs, investors, executives, and advisors for a day focused on dealmaking, growth, and leadership, including the recognition of Dealmakers Hall of Fame honorees.For Senters, the awards reflect more than individual achievement. They highlight the broader role aviation plays in business, education, innovation, and community development in Atlanta and beyond.About Lisa SentersLisa Senters is the CEO of Jet Senters Aviation and President of the Atlanta Aero Club. A recognized leader in private aviation, she advises clients on aircraft acquisition, charter, and ownership strategy, helping them align aviation decisions with how they live and do business.Senters is a TEDx speaker and keynote presenter, recognized for her perspective on leadership, decision-making, and the role relationships play in shaping the future of aviation. Through her work with Jet Senters Aviation and the Atlanta Aero Club, she brings together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators, creating opportunities for connection and growth across the aviation community.About Atlanta Aero ClubThe Atlanta Aero Club was founded in 1984 by Lockheed Aircraft Company executives and is among the oldest aviation clubs in the United States. The National Aeronautic Association has recognized the Atlanta Aero Club as one of the largest and most active aero clubs in the country. The organization is dedicated to promoting the positive impact of aviation in Georgia through events and programs that showcase the state’s aerospace industry and professionals.

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