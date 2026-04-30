Influential Women Launches New Masterclass on Faith, Collaboration, and Reinvention For Entrepreneurial Success

Interfaith Reverend Karina Saade and Faith-Driven Leader Ines Ruiz Explore the Intersection of Purpose, Connection, and Sustainable Business Growth

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is pleased to announce the recent launch of a transformative new masterclass featuring Karina Saade, an ordained Interfaith Reverend and integrative wellness expert, and Ines Ruiz, a faith-driven author and co-founder of the Gifts of Love Collective. This expertly-designed session addresses a critical gap in entrepreneurial education: the role of faith, collaboration, and authentic connection in building sustainable, scalable businesses.The masterclass, "Called Together: How Faith and Collaboration Transform Your Entrepreneurial Path," challenges the conventional narrative that entrepreneurial success requires individual hustle and relentless drive. Instead, Saade and Ruiz guide participants through the transformative power of grounded faith, meaningful collaboration, and community support in achieving both business goals and personal fulfillment.Key Topics Covered:The Role of Collaboration and Mutual Support – Moving beyond competition to co-creation, participants learn how strategic partnerships and community-based business models drive innovation and resilience.Navigating Reinvention and Career Transition – Saade and Ruiz share practical frameworks for managing significant career pivots while staying grounded in clarity, purpose, and faith.Developing and Leveraging Mentorship Relationships – The session explores how to both seek and offer mentorship that empowers women entrepreneurs, creating cycles of support and mutual growth.About Influential Women:Influential Women is a media platform dedicated to amplifying the voices, stories, and expertise of women leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators. Through podcasts, masterclasses, live events, and community programming, Influential Women creates spaces where women can learn, connect, and grow together.To Register or Learn More: Visit influentialwomen.com/masterclasses

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