Strategies for Youth’s Policing the Teen Brain Program Earns Rigorous IADLEST Seal of Excellence Recertification

Strategies for Youth's Policing the Teen Brain training session with law enforcement partners.

The national nonprofit’s training equips law enforcement officers to understand how youth perceive, process, and respond to the world differently than adults

IADLEST recertification reinforces that our program helps keep interactions between youth and law enforcement safe and lawful, by providing training and education overlooked by traditional models.” — Anthony Pierro, Executive Director, Strategies for Youth

CAMBRIDGE, MA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategies for Youth (SFY) announced Thursday its Policing the Teen Brain (PTB) program earned recertification from the nationally recognized International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST).Founded in Massachusetts in 2010, SFY is the national nonprofit policy and training organization that works across the spectrum of professionals in law enforcement and youth advocacy.“SFY is committed to developing the Policing the Teen Brain curriculum to ensure that law enforcement officers are well trained and understand the 'why' behind youth development,” said SFY Executive Director Anthony Pierro . “When we understand the why, it becomes clear about how those developmental differences impact interactions.”The organization’s PTB program is a first-of-its-kind, developmentally appropriate and trauma-informed training for law enforcement that creates improved and predictable interactions with youth, reducing the need for arrests or reliance on use of force. PTB consistently resonates with participants by translating neuroscience, adolescent development, and trauma-informed practices into practical, actionable tactics that officers can immediately apply in their roles. The training program creates a shared language and framework for understanding youth behavior and responding in ways that prioritize safety, dignity, and long-term community trust.The mission of IADLEST is to research, develop, and share information, ideas, and innovations which assist states in establishing effective and defensible standards for employment and training of law enforcement officers. To that end, the IADLEST National Certification Program is designed to eliminate problems associated with a lack of standardization within police training. Certified programs undergo a rigorous independent review process.“This IADLEST recertification reinforces that our program helps keep interactions between youth and law enforcement safe and lawful, by providing training, education, and policy overlooked by traditional models,” Pierro said. “Because every interaction matters and leaves a lasting impact.”To learn more about Strategies for Youth’s Policing the Teen Brain program and how to bring it to your organization, visit https://strategiesforyouth.org/ About Strategies for Youth (SFY):Strategies for Youth (SFY) is a national policy and training organization dedicated to ensuring the best possible outcomes for youth interacting with law enforcement. By providing developmentally appropriate and trauma-informed training since 2010 through the Juvenile Justice Jeopardy and Policing the Teen Brain programs, SFY aims to reduce juvenile arrests and enhance public safety, ensuring better outcomes for young people, police, and their communities. SFY’s 12 Model Law Enforcement Policies for Youth Interaction provide a foundational blueprint relied upon by experts and advocates nationwide. More information about the Cambridge, Mass.-based organization can be found online at: strategiesforyouth.org

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