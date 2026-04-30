MDC invites Howell County residents to quail and grassland habitat cost share workshop

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WEST PLAINS, Mo. – Howell County residents are invited to speak with experts about boosting quail and grassland habitat at a cost share sign-up workshop.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is teaming up with the National Bobwhite and Grassland Initiative Foundation to host a drop-in event from 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, May 14, at University of Missouri Extension meeting room, 1376 Bill Virdon Boulevard in West Plains.

“This is for Howell County landowners wanting better wildlife habitat — especially quail — and cattle operations wanting native warm season grass that is good cattle forage and good for wildlife,” said Private Lands Conservationist Mark McLain.

MDC’s Community Conservation Cost-Share Program promotes sustainable development practices and the establishment of natural resource conservation practices in municipal and developing areas.

Learn more about MDC’s Community Conservation Funding Opportunities at mdc.mo.gov/community-conservation/community-conservation-funding-opportunities.

Contact McLain at 417-256-7117, ext. 3 or the MU Extension office 417-256-2391 for more information.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all of its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.