Freight Metro Inc Launches Industrial Freight Forwarding Service Based in Billings, Montana

Freight Metro Inc has launched an industrial freight forwarding service combining brokerage, warehousing, and transload under one accountable desk.

Shippers with recurring cargo need lanes operated by named owners and milestones written down before freight rolls. That is the desk we built.” — Raul Vazquez

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Freight Metro Inc has launched a freight forwarding service designed for industrial shippers with recurring cross-border and domestic lanes. The Montana-based company operates as an integrated forwarding desk combining customs brokerage, warehousing, fulfillment, transload, and linehaul transportation under a single accountability layer.Industrial freight programs frequently require coordinating multiple vendors per lane - brokerage agents, warehouse operators, drayage carriers, and last-mile providers — each with separate status systems, service levels, and document trails. Freight Metro was set up to consolidate that work under one point of contact, with milestones, rates, and exceptions tracked against the same data record across customs, finance, and operations functions.The company's service model is structured around interchangeable operational modules, allowing clients to activate individual functions or combine them into a full lane runbook. Capabilities include parcel merge and consolidation, customs brokerage and declarations, fulfillment and pick-pack execution, inventory storage, linehaul transportation, and transload between modes.Each lane is assigned named owners across intake, brokerage, and yard operations, with documented escalation paths rather than ad hoc routing. Onboarding includes a dry run before live cargo moves, and milestone language remains consistent across departments - a structural choice intended to reduce status discrepancies between operations, buyers, and finance teams."Shippers with recurring cargo need lanes operated by named owners and milestones written down before freight rolls. That is the desk we built," said Raul Vazquez, CEO of Freight Metro Inc.Freight Metro is currently accepting briefs from shippers operating recurring industrial freight programs across North America. The company's desk hours cover four time zones, and intake is structured around defined lane briefs rather than open-ended quote requests.About Freight Metro IncFreight Metro Inc is a freight forwarding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. The company provides composable forwarding services — including customs brokerage, warehousing, fulfillment, transload, and linehaul transportation - for industrial shippers with recurring lane operations. Freight Metro is led by CEO Raul Vazquez and serves clients across the United States and cross-border North American corridors.

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