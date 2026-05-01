Online Auction of The Halo Villa in Oil Nut Bay, British Virgin Islands Begins Monday, June 1st

The Halo Villa: Oil Nut Bay, Virgin Gorda, BVI Auction Begins: June 1st @ 9am AST

Previously listed at $32.5M, this fully furnished Caribbean estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $8M.

OIL NUT BAY , VIRGIN GORDA, VIRGIN ISLANDS, BRITISH, May 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to announce the upcoming online auction of The Halo Villa, a fully furnished, turnkey cliffside estate within the ultra-exclusive Oil Nut Bay Resort & Marina in the British Virgin Islands, a community that has attracted prominent global figures and high-net-worth individuals from around the world. Designed for immediate enjoyment, the residence offers a seamless, move-in-ready luxury experience in one of the Caribbean’s most sought-after private communities. Previously listed for $32.5 million and offered with a starting bid of $8 million, The Halo Villa will be sold at auction starting Monday, June 1, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. AST.Positioned on a 3.835-acre hilltop double lot that guarantees unobstructed views, The Halo Villa captures sweeping 360-degree views of the Caribbean Sea, Atlantic Ocean, Anegada, and surrounding islands. The residence was designed by internationally recognized architect Ken Kao, whose work is known for seamlessly integrating modern architecture with dramatic natural landscapes. His projects are defined by bold structural forms, expansive use of glass, and a strong emphasis on sustainability and site-driven design. Enhancing the offering is a private boat slip accommodating up to a 60-foot vessel, complemented by two Tomberlin golf carts for effortless access throughout the resort community.Located within Oil Nut Bay Resort & Marina, a private enclave often referred to as “Billionaires’ Bay,” the community has become a destination for global executives, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, and discerning buyers. Early owners have included prominent figures such as former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack and former New Hampshire Governor John Lynch, underscoring the community’s appeal among the world’s elite. Set within the North Sound of Virgin Gorda, the estate is surrounded by some of the Caribbean’s most prestigious private islands and estates, with homeowners reported to include Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and philanthropist Betsy DeVos. Just across the bay, Necker Island, owned by Sir Richard Branson, has long been known for hosting world leaders, celebrities, and royalty.“Oil Nut Bay offers a level of privacy and refinement that is difficult to replicate anywhere in the Caribbean. The Halo Villa stands out not only for its design and setting, but for the lifestyle it provides. Every detail has been carefully considered to deliver a seamless and elevated island experience,” said Akeem Wheatley, real estate agent with Emerald BVI Properties.Residents enjoy a curated island lifestyle with access to the Beach Club, Marina Village, and Nova, the resort’s signature waterfront restaurant, along with an overwater spa and wellness studio, a fitness center, tennis and pickleball courts, and a wide range of water sports. Dedicated concierge services coordinate travel logistics, private chefs, butler service, provisioning, and bespoke island experiences. Family-friendly offerings include nanny services, the Nut House Kids Club, and supervised programming for younger residents, creating an elevated lifestyle for all ages.Spanning 8,021 square feet, the estate features five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and one-half baths. Expansive glass walls and 24-foot motorized doors allow entire living spaces to open to the sea, while the grand great room, with 18-foot ceilings, frames uninterrupted ocean views. Interiors, curated in collaboration with designer Pam Johnson and French luxury brand Roche Bobois, create a refined, contemporary aesthetic that complements the surrounding Caribbean landscape.Outdoor living is central to the experience. A dramatic infinity-edge pool appears to merge with the horizon, complemented by a custom three-tier boulder waterfall and expansive terraces designed to capture ocean breezes and panoramic views. A 7,450-square-foot living green roof planted with native tropical flora enhances sustainability while naturally regulating interior temperatures and integrating the home into its cliffside setting.“There’s something truly special about waking up to that view every day. The way the light moves across the water, the constant breeze, and the sense of calm create an experience that never gets old. We designed the home to fully embrace that connection to the sea, and it has been an incredible place to gather, unwind, and create lasting memories,” said the owner.The residence features a primary kitchen with granite countertops and a striking backlit onyx façade, appointed with Gaggenau and Thermador appliances, integrated wine storage, and additional premium features. A separate chef’s service kitchen and prep area support elevated hosting and catering needs. The main-level primary suite offers a private terrace and a spa-like bath, while four additional guest suites each feature ensuite baths and private terraces stepping onto landscaped pathways along the hillside.“Properties of this caliber are defined by more than design or location. They represent a lifestyle that is nearly impossible to replicate. What makes this offering so compelling is the immediacy of the experience. From the moment of acquisition, the buyer steps into a fully realized vision of Caribbean luxury without compromise,” said Scott Kirk, President of Interluxe Auctions.The Halo Villa is being offered in cooperation with Akeem Wheatley of Emerald BVI Properties. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, June 1st at 9:00 am AST. Previews will be held Friday, May 29th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, May 30th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, May 31st, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http:// www.interluxe.com/bvi . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

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