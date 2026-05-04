HR for Health and Dental Success Network Partner to Strengthen Teams and Streamline HR for Dental Practices Nationwide

HR for Health and Dental Success partner to bring more education and resources to the premier dental community

New collaboration equips DSN members with expert HR guidance, compliance tools, and employee management resources into a proven practice growth ecosystem

Partnering with Dental Success Network allows us to meet practice owners where they already are and provide the HR support they need to run smarter, more efficient businesses.” — Jill Hasselmann, Chief Growth Officer at HR for Health

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR for Health, the leading provider of HR compliance and workforce management solutions for health and dental practices, today announced a new partnership with Dental Success Network (DSN), the premier dentist-only community and practice ownership platform for growth-minded clinicians.

Through this partnership, DSN members will gain access to HR for Health’s industry-specific expertise, tools, and support designed to simplify employee management, strengthen HR compliance, and help practice owners build accountable, high-performing teams.

Dental practices today face increasing complexity when it comes to employment law, hiring, onboarding, and day-to-day HR management. Most practice owners don’t struggle because they lack effort they struggle because they lack the systems, support, and guidance to navigate these challenges effectively.

This collaboration brings together HR for Health’s proven, compliance-driven HR solution with DSN’s thriving community, real-world coaching, and systemized approach to practice ownership. The result is a more complete operational foundation that helps dentists reduce risk, strengthen team culture, and scale more predictable, profitable practices.

“Dental practices today are not just focused on patient care; they’re managing growing teams, navigating evolving employment laws, and trying to build strong workplace cultures,” said Jill Hasselmann, Chief Growth Officer of HR for Health. “Partnering with Dental Success Network allows us to meet practice owners where they already are and provide the HR support they need to run smarter, more efficient businesses.”

As part of the partnership, DSN members will receive access to HR for Health’s compliance-focused HR platform and resources at preferred member pricing, including:

• Customizable employee handbooks and documentation tools

• Ongoing HR education tailored to dental practices

• Employee scheduling tools to streamline team management

• Payroll, 401(k), and benefits administration

• Live HR advisory support

These tools are integrated into DSN’s broader ecosystem of coaching, templates, and peer collaboration ensuring members not only have access to resources, but also the guidance and accountability to implement them effectively.

“Dental Success Network is committed to helping our members succeed in every aspect of practice ownership from leadership and systemization to team accountability and profitability,” said Michael Lomotan, Owner of Dental Success Network. “HR is one of the most overlooked but critical areas of success. By partnering with HR for Health, we’re giving our members direct access to trusted experts who can help them protect, grow, and lead stronger teams.”

This partnership reinforces both organizations’ shared mission: empowering dental practices with the tools, systems, and support needed to operate efficiently, stay compliant, and build sustainable, high-performing businesses.

______________

About HR for Health

Designed for small and medium-sized practices, HR for Health is a complete HR solution with customizable employee handbooks, automated documentation, time tracking, onboarding, integrated payroll and benefits, and performance management. With built-in guidance and compliance-driven tools, HR for Health helps practices reduce risk, streamline day-to-day efficiency, and build stronger, more engaged teams so practice owners can stay focused on delivering exceptional patient care. Learn more at hrforhealth.com.

About Dental Success Network

Dental Success Network is a dentist-only community and practice ownership platform designed to help clinicians become better leaders, build systemized practices, and achieve true time and financial freedom. Through continuing education, coaching, operational resources, and peer collaboration, DSN helps members reduce trial and error and accelerate their path to practice success. To learn more, visit dentalsuccessnetwork.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.